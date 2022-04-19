Pell City School Board approves bid for artificial turf at baseball, softball fields

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board Of Education has approved a bid for converting the system’s baseball and softball fields to artificial turf.
During its regular meeting Tuesday the board approved a $1,562,288 bid from Game Day Athletic Surfaces for converting both of Pell City High School’s fields to artificial turf. Along with costs for the turf itself the bid will also include drainage systems for the turf and fencing. Superintendent James Martin said the project is part of the first phase of projects the system plans to accomplish after the successful tax referendum last November.
Martin had said prior to the referendum that sports projects would mostly make up the third phase of projects but that the baseball and softball fields needed to be addressed early because they presented a safety issue.
Storm shelters at Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary School are also included in the first phase of the system’s referendum plan, but Martin said those buildings are currently awaiting approval by the state. He said the hold up is caused by the added complexity of the building but the system plans to get started on those projects in the fall.
Martin said the softball field has major drainage issues because the field slopes up into the out field.
“The field is actually slanted the wrong way,” he said. “All the water is channeled, due to how it was graded, it's channeled into our home locker room. Our home locker room is regularly flooding.”
Martin said this means the locker room often has red mud inside because of the flooding and the school has to make regular efforts to dry it out.
“We’re spending a lot of money going out there trying to one squeegee the thing out, two having to put a fan in there and three actually having to get stuff out to keep it from molding, period,” he said.
Martin said the baseball field also has grading issues, specifically that the field has dips in it. He said this can cause a player to trip and fall and generally not have proper footing. He said right field also has a tendency to hold water, describing the situation as sometimes playing baseball in a mud bog.
Martin said the issue also makes playing the sports themselves harder.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved hiring Abby Freeman (music teacher at Coosa Valley), Zachary Searels (math teacher at PCHS), Lily Rosene (english language arts teacher at PCHS) and Raven Barber (special education teacher) all effective at the beginning of next school year and Gina Dionee Stevens (mental health coordinator) effective July 25;
— Approved resignations of David Crunklton (history teacher PCHS), Mary Allison Ostrye (speech language pathologist), Michel Haney (math teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Jason Simmons (business ed teacher at PCHS), Niya Crawford (pre-k auxiliary teacher at Williams), Cindy Joiner (lead pre-k teacher at Williams), Kylee Berggren (choir and theatre teacher at PCHS), Kristy Lemley (transportation secretary) and Hunter McGarity (sixth grade math teacher at Williams);
— Approved the Retirement of Kathy Fisher (lunchroom worker at Eden), Lorena Reid (title 1 teacher at Kennedy Elementary School), Velma Kendrick (bookkeeper at Iola Roberts Elementary School) and Kelly Whittington (art teacher at PCHS);
— Approved contracts with Dee Doss (contract summer school teacher), Del Hufford ( summer school drivers ed teacher), Holly Costello (3 year principal contract), Anna Grace Rich (registered nurse), Amanda Sanford (registered nurse), Hay Ivy (registered nurse) and amended a contract with Melanie Isbell to add five additional hours per week
— Approved Christy Bell, Randi Day, Brittany Falk, Caley Hall, Katie Harris, Abigail Mims, Micheal Pruitt, Cory O’Neal Jr., Elizabeth Webb, and Virginia Whitworth as substitute teachers/ child nutrition program workers;
— Approved hiring Kelsie Ramsey (jr high cheer coach at Duran South Jr. High School) and Austin Noakers (e-sports coach) to supplemental positions;
— Approves transferring Cheryl Black (third grade math teacher at Iola Roberts to fifth grade math teacher at Williams) and Patrick Dowell (principal at Iola Roberts to principal at pre-k center);
— Reassigned Tonya Helms (acting assistant principal at Williams to assistant principal at Williams), Anita Hawkisn (second grade teacher at Kennedy to title one teacher at Kennedy), Kristin Harrell (director of school improvement and federal programs to acting principal at Iola Roberts and director of school improvement and federal programs for the remainder of the school year);
— Approved field trips for PCHS Beta Club (to attend National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee) and the PCHS Archery Team (to compete in the Archery National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky);
— Approved surplusing to Cropwell Baptist Church one Tornado 20’ floorkeeper ez brush floor scrubber;
— Approved selling two surplus jupiter quatume contra marching tubas to Ragland High School for $800;
— Approved a bid from Hawk for the Iola Roberts walk-in cooler/freezer project in the amount of $109,493.64. The project will include both the removal or the old freezer and the building of a new one;
— Approved the 2022-2026 PCSS Strategic Plan;
— Approved moving Fall break to October 10-11 for the 2022-2023 school year;
— Approved accounts payable for the month of March 2022 in the amount of $929,800.01;
— Heard the first reading o the Pell City Board of Education Policy Manual; and
— Tabled the renaming of Duran South pending review of the public comments by the board;