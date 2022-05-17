Pell City school board approves agreement for $25 million bond issue

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved an agreement with the city of Pell City for a $25 million bond issue to fund its tax referendum projects.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved a funding agreement with the city that Superintendent James Martin said will allow the school system to use the city’s bond rating for the issue.
“The city has agreed to do that,” the superintendent said.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the city council will also need to approve the agreement at a later date, but said it would likely do so alongside the issuance of the bond.
Martin said the bond issue will be used to fund the extensive list of projects the system had discussed in the lead up to the property tax referendum last November.
“What we are doing with it is everything we told the people we were going to do with it during the referendum,” he said.
Martin said that includes storm shelters at Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary School, turf playing surfaces at Pell City High School’s football, baseball and softball fields, the conversion of Duran South Junior High School into a pre-k facility, replacing the gym floors at a few of the system’s elementary schools, a new multipurpose building at Duran North Junior High School and upgrades to the baseball and softball field restrooms.
One of the bigger projects funded by the bond issue will be a complete modernization and renovation of Pell City High School. Martin said the project will include building a new cafeteria and a new band hall for the school. He has said previously that the current cafeteria will be converted into a new media center for the high school with the kitchen possibly being used for a culinary career tech pathway.
Martin said the debt associated with the issue will be paid off by the taxes collected through the extra five mils approved in the referendum.
“We found during this… supposedly the amount of collections per year is supposed to be roughly around $1.9 million.” he said.
Board Attorney Brandi Hufford noted that is more than previous estimates of how much money the referendum would bring in. Martin said during one of the board town halls last November that the extra five mils were expected to bring in $1.5 to $1.7 million each year.
The superintendent said that increase in estimates is likely from simple growth in Pell City since the board began the referendum process.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved hiring Michael Pruitt (secondary social science teacher at PCHS), Matthew Dollar (secondary social science teacher at PCHS), Katelyn Howard (speech-language pathologist), Nicholas Fink (secondary curriculum director at the PCSS Central Office), Kelly Dale (art teacher at Walter M.Kennedy Elementary School), Jourdan Barnett (art teacher at Eden) and Jade Rodgers (pre-k auxiliary teacher at Coosa Valley);
— Approved transfers of Lacy Mills (SECA at the Central Office to pre-k lead teacher at Kennedy), Kyrie Word (elementary teacher at Coosa Valley to title 1 teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School), Dana Poe (sixth grade english language arts teacher at Williams Intermediate School to secondary ELA teacher at PCHS), Ruth Borders (special education teacher at Duran South to special education teacher at PCHS), Jennifer Dawson (title 1 teacher at Iola Roberts to reading coach at Kennedy), Eiline Harmon (6.5 hour lunchroom worker at Duran North to 6.5 hour lunchroom worker at Eden) and Javion Johnson(title 1 paraprofessional at Eden to pre-k auxiliary teacher at Kennedy);
— Approved reassignments of Kimalla Ogle (third grade teacher to first grade teacher at Kennedy), Lee Austin (physical education aide to in school suspension aide at Duran North), LoganColafrancesco (ISS/Drivers Ed Teacher to Career Prep at PCHS) and Stephanie Foster (shop assistant to transportation secretary at the Transportation Department);
— Approved hiring Tamerion Williams as a substitute teacher/child nutrition program worker and Marquez Darnell Barr as a transportation substitute;
— Approved contracts with Hailey Trammell, Nicole Linderman, Dana Baker, Ashley Samoranski, Allison George Isbell, Georgeta Radu, Kimberly Barber, Brandi Hathorn and Monica Haynes as registered nurses
— Approved Contracts with Tori Kennedy, Melanie Isbell, Sunni Wyatt, Hannah Lee, Jennifer Dawson, Kristen Atwood, Amy Bowman, Lauren Brascho, Danielle Cortez, Erin Daniels, Lisa Funderburg, Kasey Gamble, Hilary Hadley, Jeanette Harmon, Patsy Lee, Whitney Lenoir, Carrie McCloud, Olivia Meeks, Kaylan Mitchell, Cheryl Smith, Debra Stephens, Melba Tatum, Tara White, Kelli Whitten, Tammy Whitten, Kyrie Word, Jessica Brannon, Javion Johnson Shena Ashworth, Shelby Franklin, Mindi Grogan, Heather McCloud, Cheryl Murray, Briana Martin, Shelby Jolly, Amanda Wright, Tonya Hendrix, Dana Long, Kellie Powell, Samantha Reach, Gabby Santiago and Ana Grace Reynolds for the summer reading program;
— Approved contracts with Andrew Jackson (homebound services teacher) and Elizabeth Benner (additional special education program support);
— Approved the resignation of Melanie Cornelius (second grade teacher at Iola Roberts) Hannah Lee (kindergarten teacher at Kennedy) Sheree Jackson (elementary school teacher at Iola Roberts), Victoria Barnes (6.5 hour lunchroom worker at Williams), Candice Shae Reynolds (ninth grade english teacher at PCHS) Beth Allen Smith (physical education teacher at Iola), Andrea White (first grade teacher at Iola Roberts), Gail Frey (elementary school teacher at Coosa Valley;
— Approved the retirements of Wayne Lee, Cedric Jordan and Nan Austin;
— Approved the 2022 non renewal list;
— Approved revised job description for transportation shop assistant, special education behavioral counselor, special education para-educator and registered behavior technician;
— Approved the surplus of a warming/proofing/hot holding cabinet from Williams Intermediate;
— Approved a quote to purchase two Rational Combi Ovens from Bresco in the amount of $39,338.61, for Williams Intermediate;
— Approved a quote to purchase a 60 qt. floor stand mixer and related accessories for Duran Jr. High School, in the amount of $22,483.74;
— Approved a quote from Covington which includes prep work and furnishing and installing new flooring on the gym floor at Williams Intermediate School in the amount of $55,785;
— Approved the Pell City Board of Education Policy Manual;
— Retroactively approved for the Pell City Band of Gold to travel to Universal Studios May 4, 2022 - May 6, 2022. The trip had previously been planned for New Orleans but the destination was moved. Martin said he consulted individually with each board member about the change of destination and no members objected but this was the first chance for the board to approve it;
— Approved for FFA officers to attend the annual FFA Officer's Retreat June 27 - July 1, 2022 in Sevierville, Tennessee;
— Approved for the FBLA to attend the National Conference June 27 - July 3, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois;
— Approved the expulsion of one student form PCHS and one students from Duran North, Board President Laurie Henderson abstained from the vote;
— Approved renaming Duran South to The Legacy Center when it opens as the Pell city first class pre-k center;
— Approved an agreement with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham for redistricting;
— Approved an agreement with the St. Clair County Day Program; and
— Approved accounts payable for month of April in the amount of $1,250,411.08