Pell City School Board approves acting principals for Pell City High School and Duran North

PELL CITY — During a special called meeting Wednesday the Pell City School Board approved major shake-ups of the administration at several of the system’s schools.
During the meeting, the board approved the transfer of Duran North Junior High School Principal Richard Garris to acting principal at Pell City High School. They also approved the transfer of Williams Intermediate School Assistant Principal Haley Williams to replace him as acting principal at Duran North.
The changes come as the board also accepted the resignation of Pell City High School Principal Dr. Danny Steele, who is leaving the system after serving a year at the high school.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Steele informed the board that he planned to take a job in Homewood, and has been very open about the process. Steele became principal at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Martin said the main purpose of the called meeting was to address the administration concerns before the beginning of summer break.
“We felt it was important that our folks knew what was gonna happen and transpire over the summer,” he said. “It's really more for our teachers.”
Garris said he was honored and excited to be serving as acting principal.
“I am deeply honored that the board and superintendent have the confidence in me to put me in that position,” he said.
Garris said he is ready to do what the board needs him to do, but he will miss Duran North.
“I’m looking forward to going over there,” he said, “but I am going to miss this place, because this is a really special place, because the faculty is so small, they are so close and there are some really special people.”
Williams said she is looking forward to working with students and teachers at Duran, especially since the students are ones she has interacted with before.
“I am super excited to be working with students I already know and get the chance to learn a new faculty,” she said.
Williams is no stranger to being a school principal, having previously served as acting principal at Williams Intermediate last year while then-Principal Holly Costello served as acting principal at the high school.
Martin said Williams will have to learn more about facilities as well as the expansion of Duran North gets underway this summer.
Despite this, Williams said she is excited to be taking it on.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring of Hannah Lee (kindergarten teacher at Kennedy Elementary School), Duane Player (junior high band director), Emily Patterson (elementary school teacher at Eden Elementary School), Tara White (elementary school teacher at Eden) and Tori Kennedy (kindergarten teacher at Eden);
—Approved converting school nurse Dori Rich to a 10-month employee and officially designating her as lead nurse;
—Approved resignations and retirements of Anna Adams (kindergarten teacher at Kennedy), Lisa Pope (assistant principal at PCHS), Landry Pate (teacher at Eden) and Danny Steele (principal at PCHS);
—Approved leave of absence for Amy Beck (special education teacher at PCHS);
—Approved hirings of Amanda Elliot (head girls soccer coach at PCHS) and Schorette Emerich (Jr. Beta Club sponsor at Duran North) to supplemental positions;
—Approved contracts with Beth Payne (amending contract approved on May 18 Summer Reading K-3 Program from $29/hour to $35/hour), Sandy Kerr (bus driver for Summer Programs), Scott Routzhan (bus driver for Summer Programs);
—Approved transfers of Marlee Graves (third-grade teacher at Walter M Kennedy Elementary to librarian at Duran North), Richard Garris principal at Duran North to acting principal at Pell City High School, Haley Williams (assistant principal at Williams Intermediate School to acting principal at Duran North, Tammy Vincent (teacher at Williams to instructional coach-mathematics at Williams Intermediate, Duran South and Duran North), Katie Williams (teacher at Duran South to reading coach at Williams Intermediate, Duran South, Duran North), Kaylan Mitchell (kindergarten teacher at Eden to dyslexia specialist system wide), Whitney Lenoir (first-grade teacher at Iola Roberts to reading coach at Iola Roberts), Danielle Cortez second-grade teacher at Eden to reading coach at Eden), Connie Bowman (fourth-grade teacher at Coosa Valley to math coach at Kennedy and Coosa Valley) and Jamie Hughes (third-grade teacher at Eden to math coach at Eden and Iola Roberts);
—Approved amending the School Nursing Staff Salary Schedule for the 2020-2021 school year to include Lead Nurse; and
—Approval listing 161 adjustable height 2-foot desks, 31 32-inch chairs, 58 24 inch chairs and 125 18 inch chairs from Iola Roberts as surplus and authorized their sales.