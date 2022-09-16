Pell City School Board approves 2023 budget

The Pell City Board of Education approved its annual budget this week.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved a budget of $56,049,392 for fiscal year 2022.
The approval comes after two open hearings on the budget this month.
Superintendent James Martin said he is satisfied with the final budget and praised Chief Financial Officer Tanya Holcombe for her work in preparing it.
“It's a balanced budget,” he said Wednesday. “Tanya does a fabulous job for us.”
The budget as presented to the board will allow for a $74,633 surplus by the end of the fiscal year.
Martin said the surplus will leave the system’s general fund in good shape this fiscal year.
“We have two months plus in reserve,” he said.
Martin said school systems are required by law to hold one month’s operating expenses in their general fund at any given time. According to documents provided by Holcombe, the system is required to keep $3,110,853 in reserve but will keep $6,451,016 this year.
The budget in general sees an increase of $3,222,092 over last year's budget, which Martin attributes to 4 percent raises the Alabama Legislature approved for teachers across the state. Martin said the raises have impacts throughout the entire state approved salary schedule meaning teachers with more experience get a bigger raise. All of these raises are funded through state funds and it excludes certain contract employees, such as the superintendent.
Martin said it was a good time for Alabama teachers to get a raise considering the challenges in the profession during the pandemic.
“Our teachers deserve it, they definitely deserve it,” he said.
One area that the budget does address is school resource officers which has been a topic of discussion between the Pell City Council, School Board and Police Department over the last several months.
During the Sept. 8 budget hearing, Holcombe said $35,000 of funding for additional SROs would come from the new 5 mil ad valorem tax the school district passed last year.
An agreement between the city and the school system for additional SROs would have each party pay $207,328.45 for six additional officers in schools, though the agreement has only been passed by the city so far. The city approved its part Aug. 22.
Martin said the city and system have agreed to the agreement in principle, but the board hasn't approved it yet because it didn't receive the final version Tuesday afternoon, the same day as the board's meeting. He said the passing of the budget also could not be delayed as the system was required to turn it into the state by Sept. 15.
Holcombe said one reason for the number in the current budget is the system is currently in talks with the St. Clair County Commission for help funding SROs, but nothing has been finalized. Martin confirmed this.
“I do know the county commission is wanting to partner with us in that area,” he said.
Martin said he intended to get additional SROs in schools, the funding may just need to be in a budget amendment.
“It will probably end up in budget amendment one,” he said.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said Police Chief Clay Morris is already working to fill the new SRO positions, despite the board not yet approving the agreement.
“The council has already approved the positions,” he said. "We are already taking affirmative steps on that.”
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring Nick Messier (science teacher at Duran Jr High School);
—Approved resignation of Tekerra Hale (bookkeeper at Duran);
—Approved TEAMS contracts with Madison Woods and Dianna Torbert and a contract with Laurie Dunn for special education services;
—Approved hiring Brigett Buice and Jill Perry as substitute teachers, child nutrition program workers;
—Approved the 2022-2023 salary schedule;
—Approved a policy for opt-in mental health services by a parent or legal guardian;
—Approved naming Lauren Brascho, Latoya Threatt, Whitney Lenoir, Caitlin Freeman, Tonya Helms, Dr. Cory O'Neal, Danielle Pope and Dr. Myrus Strong to the policy committee;
—Approved naming Sunni Wyatt, Kelly Hicks, Heather Rawlinson, Olivia Meeks, Carla Simmons, Krista Baker, Danielle Pope, Halie Gasaway, Nicholas Fink, Dr. Myrus Strong and Laurie Funderburg to the textbook committee;
—Approved naming Meagan Jolly, Amy Thornton, Haley Williams, Melissa Kelly, Wendy Dewberry, Dr. Cory O'Neal, Joel Bowman, Shea White and Dr. Myrus Strong to the calendar committee;
—Approved naming Andrew Clark, Sunni Wyatt, Javion Johnson, Dr. Melissa Kelley, Jennifer Bryant, Dori Rich, Holly Costello, Jennifer Lee, Danny Fowler, Ilene Harmon and Dr. Myrus Strong to the wellness committee;
—Approved the expulsion of one student from Pell City High School and one student from Duran; and
—Approved accounts payable for the month of August 2022 in the amount of $1,851,644.27.