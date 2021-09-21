Pell City School Board approved resolution allowing employees to take unused COVID sick days

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a resolution allowing teachers to use unused COVID-19 related sick days for sick days in August and September.
During a called board meeting Tuesday, the board approved a resolution allowing employees to use sick days offered last year by the federal Families First COVID Relief Act for days between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 if they have not previously used them.
The resolution also will allow any one that was a new employee as of Aug. 1 to use a total of two days of leave for COVID related absences. In both cases the resolution works retroactively to Aug. 1.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the resolution is meant to help teachers who never needed the COVID days last year but have found themselves needing it this year either because they got sick or needed to take care of a family member that got sick.
“They had not used any of those 10 days that we allowed all year last year and yet they had to use 10 days this year of their own time,” Martin said of the teachers affected.
He said teachers in Pell City get nine sick days normally, with one day accrued for every month of work, along with two personal days.
Martin said he and the board wanted to make sure that people who had not used the COVID leave offered by the FFCRA to still be able to use it.
“We had people that ended up with COVID this fall, we had some people that had not even missed a day last year,” he said. “They have been so dedicated to our school system and our students that we felt like we needed to do something to support them.”
This does, however, cover absences only in August or September. Martin said the system will have to revisit the issue based on where the system is after September. He said during the meeting that the system COVID number as of Tuesday only showed 42 students who had tested positive for the virus and in quarantine and only two teachers — a marked decrease from a few weeks ago when the system had 177 students and 13 teachers absent because of COVID.
“I am hoping that we don’t have to cross this bridge. I’m hoping the worst is behind us,” Martin said. “I thought when we started the school year the worst was behind us but unfortunately that wasn't the case.”
The superintendent said the school remains willing to review the situation as it changes.
Martin said the system will pay for the extra sick days through federal COVID relief money.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved retirement of Parris Hannah (business education teacher at Pell City High School) and Stacy Weaver (director of special programs);
—Approved hiring for supplemental positions Douglas Clayton (eighth grade football coach at Duran North Jr. High School) and Tucker Logan (seventh grade boys basketball coach);
—Approved hiring Jeffrey Scott Hawkins (substitute bus driver);
—Approved contacts with Georgeta Radu (registered nurse), Kelly Smith (to provide special education homebound services), Mary Allison Ostrye (to provide homebound speech therapy services) and Cedric Jordan (after school tutor);
—Approved revision to policy number 4.70.2 concerning eligibility for participating in graduation ceremonies and exercises;
—Approved adding two E-Sports coaching supplements at four points eah starting with the 2021-2022 school year, one for the fall season and one for the spring season;
—Approved replacing Kelly Hicks on the 2021-2022 textbook committee with Dr. Andy Jackson.