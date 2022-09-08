Pell City School Board approved new superintendent contract, pay raise

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a new four-year contract with Superintendent James Martin.
During a called meeting and budget hearing Thursday, the board approved a new contract with Martin. His previous contract expired Thursday as well.
The contract is substantially similar to the one Martin signed with the board in 2019, with the exception of pay.
The new contract sets Martin’s base salary at $175,000 compared to his original salary of $151,000. The previous contract also set an automatic yearly raise of 2 percent while the new contract will give Martin a 3.1 percent raise Sept. 9, 2023, and a 3 percent raise each year after that for the next three years.
As with the old contract, he is exempted from any raises offered to teachers by the state of Alabama and the board and the superintendent can mutually agree to adjust the salary at any time.
The contract was approved by the board on a vote of 3-1 with Board Member Greg Crump giving the only dissenting vote. Board Member Joe Sawyer was not present at the meeting but sent a statement in his absence saying he would have voted in favor of the contract had he been present.
Crump said he thinks the world of Martin personally and thinks he is doing a great job, but he isn’t comfortable with the pay increase.
“This is a substantial pay increase; it's substantial,” he said. “I can't get comfortable with it. This is something that has been on the forefront of my mind. I’ve looked at salaries all over the state. We’ve had numbers put in front of us, comparing them to other city’s our size, but you know we are Pell City. We are not Oxford. We are not Trussville. We are Pell City, we are unique.”
Crump said he also had issues with the signal the increase sends the community after it voted to pass a millage increase last year.
“I just think giving top end pay increases of this size, it just takes back everything, every bit of trust we gained.” he said.
Crump said it was a hard thing for him to say, because he respects Martin and likes the job he is doing. He said he simply feels the board is missing the mark of what the community wants with the increase.
The rest of the board seemed to disagree.
Board Member Cecil Fomby did not refer to Crump’s remarks in his comments on Martin, but stressed that Martin had steered the system through hard times during the pandemic.
“You came here in 2019 if I am not mistaken,” he said, referencing Martin, “and there were several obstacles in front of us. As we navigated through those with your leadership and the board’s backing we were able to navigate through.”
Board President Laurie Henderson said he understood where Crump was coming from but she valued the transparency, direct leadership, and willingness to tackle long ignored issues that Martin has brought to the job.
“I look at it from the perspective of is it a substantial pay increase? Maybe but if we had to go out and hire, well I don’t think in this market we can hire what we have,” she said. “In Pell City we are blessed to have what we have.”
Henderson said she felt the city was pleased to hire Martin when they did and blessed to have a candidate with the level of experience Martin had as a superintendent.
Board Member Norman Wilder said he also thought Martin had done a great job so far.
“Your maternity as a superintendent is invaluable,” he said, referring to Martin. “If you walked out this door right now we would be in trouble.”
Wilder also said he understands Crump’s concern but he ultimately believes Martin has done well steering the system through the pandemic and other situations.
Martin said he appreciates the confidence the board has placed in him by approving the new contract.
“I don’t take that lightly, I really don’t, I never will,” he said. “My hope is, and I said this back when y’all selected me when we were on that phone call that night, is I hope I never let you down and that's my hope from now on that I don’t let you down.”
Martin also expressed that the contract may be his last as a superintendent, as by the end of the contract he will have been working in education for 38 years.
On the salary increase, Martin said he feels the board’s investment in him means he has to work to deliver on that investment and do the things for the community he has said he would.
“When people invest in you, you’ve got to produce results,” he said.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring of Rachel Morgan (science teacher at Duran Jr. High School, Amanda Parsons (special education teacher system wide), Adam Green (bus driver), Karie Meeks (6.5 hour lunchroom worker system wide), and Clyde Gaines (bus driver);
—Approved the resignation of Amanda Highfield (6.5 hour lunchroom worker at Eden Elementary School);
—Approved transfer of Candace Williams (6.5 hour lunchroom worker at Pell City High School to 6.5 hour lunchroom worker system wide)
—Approved hiring Lisa Bynum, Diana Gunn, Jerald Jones, Paula Lea, Dana Long, Jackie Martin and Jonathan Stevenson as substitute teacher/Child Nutrition Program workers
—Approved hiring Terry Moore (substitute bus driver) and Marcia Gaines (substitute bus aide)
—Approved contracts with Susannah Herring (whole child coach for Pell City Elementary Schools), Dana Molen (credit recovery teacher) and Holly Costello ( amending her principal's contract);
—Approved hiring to a supplemental position Javion Johnson and both the STEAM sponsor and the robotics sponsor at Coosa Valley Elementary School;
—Approved marking a Hobart Chopper at Coosa Valley as surplus;
—Approved marking Sept. 14, 2022, Oct. 26, 2022, Jan. 25, 2023, March 15, 2023 as early dismissal days;
—Renewed of the Alabama Trust for Boards of Education General Liability/Errors and Omissions Liability Fund participation and coverage at the cost of $1,978.00;
—Approved an FFA field trip to Indiana to purchase FFA student's livestock projects Oct. 4-5; and
—Approved partnering with UAB's Department of Occupational Therapy and Fostering the Future Alabama to provide UAB students opportunities to use our schools as an occupational therapy school-based training experience.