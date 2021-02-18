Pell City School Board approve 'minor adjustments to some of the boundaries'

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board has amended the school system’s tax district.
During its rescheduled regular meeting Wednesday, the board approved what Superintendent Dr. James Martin described as “minor adjustments to some of the boundaries.”
The tax district, which falls along the same lines as the school’s attendance zone, was first approved in a called board meeting Jan. 6. At the same time it was approved, the school district amended its original separation agreement with the St. Clair County School District to do away with a school choice zone in the Coal City community.
Martin said the largest change in this amendment is actually reversing that change.
“The biggest adjustment is this, we are wanting to maintain the school choice zone in that entire Coal City sub district,” Martin said.
The superintendent said the board had been reviewing its original decision to do away with the zone since the meeting in January. He said one reason for the change in direction was because some families in Coal City have attended Pell City High School for several generations despite not living in the city limits.
“They’re a member of the Pell City family,” he said, “and we want them to maintain the opportunity to remain a part of the Pell City family.”
Martin also addressed the issue of representation in parts of the school district that are not in the city limits. Currently, the Pell City Board is a five-member board with each member running in a district that is the same as Pell City’s city council districts.
The amendment to the Alabama Constitution that set up the tax district allows cities in the county to increase ad valorem property taxes in a tax district that is based on its school attendance zone as long as that city approves the increase in a local referendum. As an example, if Moody High School wanted to increase taxes to build a new football stadium only the city of Moody would have to vote for that increase and it would not affect the tax rate of any other city in the county.
The Pell City’s attendance zone also includes the city of Riverside and parts of several unincorporated parts of the county such as Coal City and Cropwell.
While these areas are not in the city limits of Pell City they do fall in the schools attendance zone and the tax district.
Martin said the board is wanting to look at representation but it is a long and separate process. He said one issue has been the national delay in getting census data to base any redistricting on.
He said there are also processes to ensure that no one is disenfranchised and districts remain fair.
“We are just being very very sensitive to that,” Martin said. “However, we can't do anything until we actually have the date to even start venturing into the process.”
He said the board is also considering if the makeup of the board will have to change as a part of the process. Martin said the board is discussing the possibility of remaining a five member board or possibly adding other members.
In other matters, the board:
—Recognized Pell City Jr. High School Cheerleading Squad and their Coaches Angie Gowens and Niya Crawford for placing fourth in their state competition;
—Recognized Pell City High School wrestlers Logan Shell, Ryan Bowling, Harrison Fausnaugh, John Brownlee, Andrew Bice, Riley Surles, Mason Barnes and Porter Brasher for making it to state;
—Approved hiring John Colarancesco (physical education teacher at Pell City High), Charissa Bailey (bus driver), Dana Todd Rhinehart (bus driver), Sheryl Dubose (substitute teacher), Elisabeth Goddard (substitute teacher), Stanley Head (substitute bus driver) and Gage Hazelwood (substitute bus driver);
—Approved contracts with Ivy Patterson (after school english tutor at Duran South Jr. High School), Katherine Ingram doing business as Cuddle Bugs and Company (to provide services for visual impairment for students as the board deems necessary), Angela Carpenter (to provide Virtual Special Education Services), Tabitha Surles )spring after school tutor for elementary students), Kasey Gamble (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Caroline Simmons (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Kyrie Word (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Renee Santiago (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Christie Thach (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Kelly Hicks (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Shelby Franklin (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Kayla Mitchell (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Sunni Wyatt (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Whitney Lenoir (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Cheryl Smith (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Ashley Meeks (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Lavette Hazelwood (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Sherry Zollinger (spring after school tutor for elementary students, Ellanor Garrett (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Kristen Atwood (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Lacie Wideman (spring after school tutor for elementary students) and Melanie Cornelius (spring after school tutor for elementary students);
—Approved resignation of Donald Shirk (bus driver);
—Approved increase for soccer game gate worker from $30 per game to $35 per game to make the pay equivalent to baseball and softball gate workers;
—Approved additional job descriptions that were omitted from the packet approved in July 2020; and
—Approved accounts payable for the month of January in the amount of $1,826,181.34.