Pell City’s Tristen Gressett secures a spot in American Idol's top 24

Pell City’s Tristen Gressett has made it to American Idol’s final 24, while showing off some of his trademark energy.
On Monday night, Gressett wowed a Los Angeles crowd during the showstopper round with a high-energy rendition of “Come Together” by The Beatles. Gressett, who recently won biggest ham at CEPA’s Spotlight Awards, played to the crowd and, during his finale, on the floor.
“I put it all out there and the audience connected to it,” Gressett said after his performance. “I just hope that the judges do.”
Judge Katy Perry said after the performance that Gressett was definitely playing to the crowd, but initially said Gressett moving on was a maybe. Fellow judge Luke Bryan simply said they would need to see.
After Gressett went in to meet the judges for the results, however, the conversation was much more positive.
Judge Lionel Richie, who has pushed Gressett to learn to sometimes dial back his energy, said he could see the progress he had made.
“You have been a work in progress,” Richie said. “You walk in now and I don’t quite recognize who the heck you are.”
Perry added that Gressett is evolving in real time.
“I think you are actually turning into the artist you always wanted to be,” Richie continued. “I didn't want you to be a gimmick. You found your identity and you are going to be in our top 24.”
Perry also welcomed Gressett into the next stage of the competition.
“Welcome to the freakshow,” she said.
Gressett said that he didn't expect to make it to the next leg of the competition, but that he was glad the judges had seen him become more of himself in the competition.
His mother, Missie Gressett, was on hand to give him a hug after the news.
“All the little gigs and all the places he's played has led to where he is today,” she said. “The world's going to know your name.”