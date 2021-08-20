Pell City’s Sarah Stewart to be inducted into Alabama tennis hall of fame

PELL CITY — Pell City Tennis Supervisor Sarah Stewart is set to be inducted into the Alabama Tennis Foundation’s Hall of Fame this weekend.
Stewart, who has worked with the city for more than 20 years, will be honored at the foundation’s 37th annual Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Birmingham.
The foundation selects inductees each year after receiving nominations and then letters supporting each nomination. Inductees are chosen based on their accomplishments in tennis, either as a player, coach, tournament official, teaching professional, or administrator; their Impact on tennis in the state of Alabama as a volunteer and their sportsmanship and character, on and off the court.
Stewart said the induction was something she did not see coming, but she is honored to be chosen.
“I was actually shocked that I was chosen to be inducted,” she said. “It is definitely one of the highlights of my career.”
She said she hopes it's something the tennis program at the Pell City Civic center can be proud of. She said the people in the program are amazing and she thanks the city for all the support it has given over the years.
Stewart said she grew up in a tennis family and was introduced to tennis at a young age. She said this caused the sport to be a focus of much of her life.
“My dad was my coach so I had plenty of opportunities to play and improve,” Stewart said.
“Tennis is truly the sport of a lifetime so it has been my focus from a really young age.”
In a letter supporting Stewart’s nomination, City Manager Brian Muenger said that this focus has led her to be instrumental in growing the tennis program in Pell City. He said while her accomplishments as an athlete are notable, her ability to share that talent with others is even more worthy of recognition.
“Over the more than 20 years that Sarah has been employed by the city, she has cultivated a thriving tennis program that serves all ages effectively,” Muenger said. “The level of instruction has been the backbone of the program’s growth, including group clinics for beginners.”
He said she has also been instrumental with bringing nearly $500,000 worth of improvements to the city’s tennis program. He said these range from new courts, to a support building, to even a viewing deck.
The city manager said that through her efforts Stewart has created a loyal base of players at the Pell City Civic Center and made tennis a priority for the community in Pell City.
“Her commitment to instruction has helped raise a generation of players, many of whom are now enrolling their own children in the program,” he said.
Muenger said all of these players have gone on to keep tennis a part of their lives. He specifically mentions collegiate tennis players from Pell City, many of whom when signing for scholarships specifically mention Stewart as helping them get where they are.
“Some of these players have gone on to collegiate careers, some have become tennis professionals, but hundreds, if not thousands have become lifelong players.” Muenger said. “While Sarah is an enormously accomplished player, her true impact has come from the affinity for bringing the love of the sport to others.”