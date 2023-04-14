Pell City’s Eissmann Automotive honored by Alabama Germany Partnership

The Alabama Germany Partnership (AGP) marked the 25th anniversary of its founding and recognized German companies that are growing in the state with new investments, including Pell City’s Eissmann Automotive.
Eissmann Automotive has 13 locations on three continents, specializing in car interiors, built-to-print trim components, shifter modules and many other parts for German and domestic automakers such as Mercedes, Audi, Jeep, Tesla, Porsche, Volkswagen and others.
Approximately 300 industrial, cultural, educational and governmental leaders attended the March 31 event at The Mariott Hotel Conference Center in Prattville, where they recognized seven German companies for investments valued at almost $200 million in Alabama through growth projects announced in 2022, according to commerce data.
In December 2022, the German automotive supplier Eissmann announced an expansion to its Pell City facility. The expansion included a $3.4 million investment in new advanced manufacturing equipment for their new production line. They expected to hire an additional 79 employees to support the production necessary for their new orders.
Companies recognized in addition to Eissmann were ADS-Tec Energy Inc. (Auburn), Evonik Corp. (Birmingham and Theodore), MBN Automotive (Birmingham), STAR Cooperation USA (Vance) and Winkelmann Flowform Technology L.P. (Auburn).
The AGP, a nonprofit member-based organization established in 1998, is dedicated to strengthening the economic and cultural ties between Alabama and a European nation with a large-scale business presence in the state.
“Alabama and Germany have developed a special relationship over the decades,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield. “During that time, numerous German companies have launched growth plans in Alabama, bringing benefits that enrich these communities, both economically and culturally.”
Michael Göbel, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, served as keynote speaker.
Other presenters included Melanie Moltmann, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Southeast of the United States.
The business ties between Germany and Alabama date back decades and have only grown stronger in recent years. More than 80 German companies have operations in Alabama, and the state opened a business development office in Stuttgart in 2019.
German companies have invested over $10 billion in the state since 1999, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce. These projects have created approximately 18,500 direct jobs.
When the AGP was established, its leadership, comprised primarily of economic developers, recognized that attention to cultural and educational interests — and not just to business issues —would better prepare Alabama for additional German investment.
“The AGP’s mission has remained consistent over the last 25 years, and its leadership — through both individuals and companies — has remained intact,” said Brian Hilson, the group’s immediate past chairman. “The organization’s events and programs bring together people who share the same interest in growing and benefiting from the Alabama-Germany relationship.
“As German business investment in Alabama has grown, so has the Alabama Germany Partnership, and the presence of Germans who feel at home in Alabama,” he added.
The headquarters of Eissmann Group Automotive are located at the company's base in Bad Urach in Germany. The development, sales, design and administration departments are all based there, and a proportion of production also takes place there. To meet the requirements of customers, the company now has production facilities on three continents. Eissmann maintains a presence not only in eastern Europe, but also in Mexico, China and the United States. The company attributes its locations to supplying requests more quickly.