Pell City receives risk management award

PELL CITY — The city of Pell City has received a Silver Risk Management award for the second year in a row.
According to a news release from City Manager Brian Muenger, the city received the award from insurance divisions of the Alabama League of Municipalities.
The award was instituted in 2002 by both Municipal Workers Compensation Fund and the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation’s board of directors. Both companies are league sponsored insurance programs.
The release said the award system recognizes those members, of the 790 that participate in one or both of the programs, who have instituted risk management and loss control activities in an effort to reduce their loss ratio.
The release said risk management and loss control activities not only benefit the member’s loss ratio but also the overall success of the League sponsored insurance programs.
Muenger said through the efforts of the city of Pell City employees, property and liability losses are being minimized; and – most importantly – employees and citizens are reaping the rewards of a safer workplace and community.
“This award is a direct result of the safety-related programs the City has implemented in recent years, and the dedication our employees have shown in implementing those changes,” Muenger said. “The safety of our employees is our top priority, and this recognition illustrates that we are continuing to make progress in improving the safety of our workplace.”
The release said recipients of the President’s Risk Management Award, which included the top 5% of those members with minimal losses for a five-year period, received a specially designed memento. Three additional levels of achievement – Gold, Silver and Bronze – are also recognized. Recipients in these categories receive a plaque for the first year they are acknowledged and then a plate to be attached to the plaque for subsequent years. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels are for loss ratios of below 5%; 5% to 20 %; and 20% to 40%, respectively.