Pell City Rec Hall to host monthly blood drive

PELL CITY — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Sept. 29 in Pell City.
A flyer for the event said it will be at the 19th Street Rec Hall from noon to 4 p.m.
Civic Center Manager Valerie Painter, who handled the scheduling of the event, said it is open to anyone interested.
Painter said the drive is one of many the Pell City Parks and Recreation Department has been working with the Red Cross to hold over the last couple months.
“We started doing these monthly probably two or three months ago,” she said. “We are just trying to do our part to fight the severe blood shortage.”
Painter said the events up to this point have mostly just been advertised to Pell City Civic Center members, until recently when Mayor Bill Pruitt shared the flyer for the event on social media.
Painter said donating blood not only helps the nation deal with a shortage in donated blood, but can also benefit the donor. She said the Red Cross tests the blood and then provides the information from that test, such as blood type and even if COVID-19 antibodies are present, to the donor.
Painter said while the Parks and Rec is committed to hold a blood drive each month, when each drive is held varies month to month. She said she tries to schedule them on Wednesdays to keep away from conflicts with other events at the Rec Hall. Painter said the next drive has already been scheduled for Oct. 20 from 1-6 p.m.
Because of limited space, the Red Cross is asking residents interested in donating to make an appointment for the drive at www.redcrossblood.org.