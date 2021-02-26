Pell City puts new fire truck into service

PELL CITY — The Pell City Fire Department has officially put its new Sutphen Aerial ladder truck into service this week.
The crew of the new truck provided tours of the truck to the city council during a break between its regular work session and meeting on Monday. Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel in particular expressed her excitement that the truck has entered service.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski has said previously the truck combines a 75 foot ladder with a fire engine and a rescue truck. The chief said the truck's equipment is laid out similar to Fire Engine 4, also a Sutphen made truck.
He said this is part of a greater effort to standardize the department’s fleet and allow for crews to work on any truck as needed. The truck will operate out of Fire Station 2 located at the Pell City Civic Center