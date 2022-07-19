Pell City Police talk online safety during cops and kids event

PELL CITY — Local children and the Pell City Police Department got together Monday for fun, food and a conversation on safety as part of the department's annual Cops and Kids day.
Police Chief Clay Morris and several other officers met up with children and parents at the Pell City Splash Pad to talk school and internet safety and eat plenty of hot dogs, popcorn and popsicles. Morris said Monday's event is the first of two events this year, the next will be held July 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The chief said the event is another way for his department to connect with the community, especially children.
“Kids don’t know policemen now like they should, they have different opinions of us than, quite obviously, I think they should,” he said, “so it's a way for us to break down barriers, build walls, have fun and talk to the kids about some safety that I think is important and they need to listen to during this time.”
Morris said his big focus during the event was online safety with some general school safety tips as well. During his talk he also fielded questions from children on issues like kidnapping. The chief said one thing he really wanted to focus on was online safety because it seemed to affect every child at the event even if they were rather young.
“As I talked to the kids… from five years up, everybody played on their mom’s iphone, ipad, xbox, playstation or computer,” Morris said. “So the online portion was very important for them to understand.”
The chief said it is important for children to understand some basic principles, like interacting with only people they know in person, talking to parents when they encounter something that makes them uncomfortable and always protecting identifying information. He said the biggest thing is for children to understand not to talk to strangers on online games.
“It's simple rules that we know but kids don’t really understand,” Morris said. “If [someone] says something or shows you something that makes you uncomfortable you get offline and tell your parents. You don't send them pictures of yourself, you don't give them your phone number, you don't meet them at walmart or freddies or for ice cream, you don't tell them where you go to school, because you don’t know who you are talking to.”
Morris said he also talked to parents about parental controls and other tools they can use to better protect their children online.
He said being safe is always the priority and that just means taking a few common sense steps.
Pell City Councilman Jay Jenkins, who attended the event with his grandchildren, said he feels the event is very important for both children and parents..
“It gets our policemen out in another environment and lets the kids get to know our policemen, it's extremely important,” he said. “It's a good thing I am glad we do this.”