Pell City Police search CBD store, seize products

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department executed a search warrant at a local CBD store in connection with products it says may contain THC.
Pell City Police Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Swinney said that around noon Friday the PCPD executed a search warrant at Sky Vape & CBD in the 2100 block of Cogswell Avenue.
A news release said officers seized about 200 items from the sales floor of the store, which the release said are believed to contain illegal amounts of THC, the hallucinogenic compound found in maijuana. The release said items seized will be sent to a laboratory for testing.
Swiney said PCPD pursued a search warrant for the store after receiving a tip about some products there. He said the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are expected to follow, but did not say who may be charged in the case.
The release said the police department is being assisted in the investigation by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. The ABS Board licenses the business to sell tobacco products.
SKy Vape and CBD first opened in Pell City in November 2021. The police department is asking that anyone with information related to the investigation to call the Pell City Police Department at (205) 844-3334.