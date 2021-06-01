Pell City police officer terminated after arrest in connection with drug charges

PELL CITY — Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin has announced that officer Barry Wathen has been fired following his arrest last week.
Wathen had been placed on administrative leave following his arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in connection with charges of possession and distribution of a controlled substance last week.
At the time, Irwin said his department needed time to do an internal investigation into the matter and hold a disciplinary hearing, citing Wathen’s right to due process. He said that investigation has concluded and Wathen has been terminated.
Odenville Police Chief Glen Walton said Wathen has also been let go from his position as a part-time officer for his department.
“In lue of what's happened, we are no longer going to use him,” Walton said.
Irwin said he takes the trust the community puts into his department seriously and wants citizens to know the situation is not reflective of his officers. He said he and his department will work to heal any breach in that trust.
“Anytime our officers do something this horrendous we take steps to remove them because we have the public's trust,” Irwin said.
He said the situation is an embarrassment to the department and does not reflect what it represents.
Wathen was originally arrested by deputies Thursday and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff Billy Murray said Wathen was arrested and transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after an investigation by the new St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit. He was later released after paying a $75,000 bond.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said last week that he is disappointed in the arrest but does not feel it reflects law enforcement in the county as a whole.