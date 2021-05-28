Pell City police officer arrested in connection with controlled substance charges

PELL CITY — A Pell City police officer has been arrested in connection with charges of distribution and possession of controlled substances.
Officer Barry Wathen, 44, was arrested Thursday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff Billy Murray said Wathen was arrested and transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after an investigation by the new St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit.
“There was an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit, which led to the arrest,” he said Friday.
According to jail records, Wathen was booked into jail at 6:20 p.m., he was released at 7:20 p.m. after meeting a $75,000 bond.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said his department is doing its own internal investigation into the charges.
“Right now, he is on administrative leave,” he said, adding that any additional action is pending the investigation.
The chief said Wathen has a right to due process under the law and he hopes to have a hearing on the matter next week.
St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the investigation into the charges are still currently ongoing, but confirmed the charges in the case.
Harmon said he feels the public should not see the arrest as a reflection of all law enforcement officers in St. Clair County.
“While I am disappointed that an arrest of this nature was made against a member of law enforcement, it is not a reflection of members of law enforcement in our county as a whole,” he said.
Harmon said that no one is above the law and illegal distribution of drugs cannot be tolerated.
“While many may focus on the negative aspects of this arrest, to me it is an example of how our local law enforcement hold themselves accountable,” he said.
Harmon said that distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, while possession is a class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.