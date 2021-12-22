Pell City Police offering free Christmas trees just in time for Christmas

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department is giving back this Christmas with the most essential of Christmas items: a tree.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said the department has free live Christmas trees available at the Pell City Police Department while supplies last.
The chief said the trees are a donation from Pell City Walmart, which often donates something for the department to distribute each year. He said last year the big box store donated toys, while the year before, it donated artificial christmas trees.
“They gave us live Christmas trees,” Irwin said. “We got a whole truck full of them.”
That truck is currently sitting in the police department parking lot. The chief said anyone interested in getting a Christmas tree is welcome to come to the department and pick one off of the truck. He said there is no sign up or anything of the sort required, the trees are free to a good home while supplies last.
As of Wednesday morning, there were about 10 trees left in the department parking lot.
Irwin said the opportunity to give something to the community this close to Christmas is what makes the holiday great for the police department. He said he is thankful for the community that makes this kind of thing possible.
“We are just so thankful for our relationships with local businesses,” Irwin said. “It's great.”