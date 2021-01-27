Pell City police looking for information in pharmacy robbery

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department is seeking information on a person believed to be involved with a robbery at the Pell City CVS on Tuesday.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said officers responded to the pharmacy located on Comer Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. He said officers were advised that a man had robbed the store.
Irwin said a man in white hoodie, jeans and a black mask walked up to the pharmacy counter and gave the clerk a note implying he had a weapon and issuing instructions.
The chief said the man left the store with narcotics from the pharmacy. He also said no one was injured during the incident.
Irwin said his department has released a photograph of the man believed to be responsible on their Facebook page. He said anyone with any information on the incident should contact officer Autumn Conway at (205) 884-3334.