Pell City Police investigating hit-and-run

A hit-and-run at a residence on Skyline Trail resulting in the death of a Pell City woman Sunday night remains under investigation by the Pell City Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebekah Poe, 46, was declared deceased at St. Vincent’s/St. Clair Hospital, said St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the investigation so far has led officials to believe that a car burglary was in progress at Poe’s residence when the incident took place at approximately 7:24 p.m.
The investigation has led police to suspect that the victim of the hit-and-run confronted the burglary suspects as the burglary was taking place, and the encounter resulted in the death of the burglary victim.
Morris said the suspects — a white male in his 20s with short blonde or light brown hair and a white female in her 20s with dark hair wearing prescription glasses — had not been located as of early Monday afternoon.
The suspects are believed to have been driving a dark, possibly a black, Dodge Charger, which reportedly left the scene traveling on Stemley Bridge Road, he said.
The department is requesting that anyone with possible information about the incident to contact Sgt. Justin Cooper at 205-884-3334 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777, where a possible reward for information has been posted as up to $5,000.
Morris said the nature of the incident draws the particular interest of law enforcement to prevent.
“I want every criminal in this area to know that this type of act will not be tolerated in Pell City,” he said. “We will bring these individuals to justice.”