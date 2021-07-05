Pell City Police Investigating after two men shot Sunday

PELL CITY— The Pell City Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men on the Fourth of July.
In a news release, Police Chief Paul Irwin said Officers from the Pell City Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to the South Hill Apartments in the 600 Block of Broken Angle Road on a call of a person shot at 6:01 p.m Sunday. He said once on the scene, officers identified Mekhi Ravohyn Sanders, 18, who had been shot to the lower body twice. The chief said Sander's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, but he was transported to the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.
Irwin said the victim stated he had been shot on Blue Cut Road and officers responded and looked for evidence of a crime scene. He said while investigating the area officers located Kaderius Jureginald Taylor, 21, of Birmingham who was shot multiple times. Irwin said the victim was in the 1100 Block of Blue Hole Road, Pell City, near a wooded area. He said evidence on the scene indicated that Taylor had moved towards the road after being shot. The chief said Taylor’s injuries were severe and appeared to be life threatening. Irwin said Taylor was also transported to UAB hospital, but could not give any information on his condition.
Irwin said officers believe these two incidents are related based upon the victims’ statement, their times of these occurrences and evidence collected from both areas. The Pell City Police Department is investigating this crime and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pell City Police Department and ask to speak with Sergeant Jonathan Swiney.
Irwin praised the officers involved in the response to the shootings and said he looks forward to the resolution of the case.
“We are very fortunate that violent acts such as these do not occur in our city often,” he said. “But when they do, I am very proud of the quick response of our team and the support of information we receive from the community.”
The Chief said anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Pell City Police Department at 884-3334 and the department appreciates all information regarding this type of criminal activity.