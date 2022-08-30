Pell City police investigating after Tuesday morning shooting

The Pell City Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident in Pell City on Tuesday morning.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said the incident occurred in the Fox Hollow subdivision at 8:30 a.m. He said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot. The chief said the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident.
Morris said the suspect in the incident died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday.
“Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot release further details at this time,” he said.
Morris said the department will share additional information as it becomes available.