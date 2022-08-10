Pell City Police investigating after shooting incident near Napa Sunday Morning

The Pell City Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident near the Napa Auto Parts in Pell City.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said his department is investigating a shooting between two groups of individuals near the NAPA building during the early hours of Sunday morning.
“There were no injuries involved in the shooting but there were several rounds fired and that is still under investigation,” he said.
Morris said the department cannot release additional information at this time.
“It is a very active investigation, very active,” he said, “but we are currently investigating, and that's really all we can say now.”
Morris said he hopes to be able to share more information at a later point. He also stressed that the department is taking the incident seriously. The chief said shooting incidents of this type have no place in Pell City.