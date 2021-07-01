Pell City Police investigating after non fatal stabbing last Friday

PELL CITY — Pell City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred last Friday.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue South Friday at approximately 6 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found George Mccain bleeding from his mouth and leg after being stabbed. Irwin said Mccain was conscious while officers were on the scene. Mccain was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
The chief said people on the scene saw Mccain get into an argument with another man, leading to a physical altercation. He said during the altercation, the other man attempted to hit Mccain with a baseball bat, but the bat broke. Irwin said the man subsequently stabbed Mccain and struck him with a plank of wood. He said the other man then left the scene.
The chief said officers have taken people into custody for questioning in connection with the incident, though charges are currently pending.