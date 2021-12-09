Pell City Police investigating after armed robbery Wednesday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in downtown Pell City on Wednesday.
Police chief Paul Irwin said two unidentified males wearing face masks entered the Always Money on Cogswell Avenue at 12:30 p.m. He said while inside the men used a firearm to rob the clerk and then fled in a waiting car. Irwin said the pair stole an undetermined amount of money and no one was injured during the course of the incident.
Irwin said the department has the information on the car used during the incident but is not releasing a description at this time.
“It's the first armed robbery we’ve had during the day since I’ve been here,” Irwin said, adding that the incident comes as Pell City experiences an increase in shoplifting and theft in recent weeks.
He said the increase is likely part of a regular upward trend of property crime during the holiday season. The chief said this trend happens every year.
“Everyone needs to be vigilant,” Irwin said.
The police chief encouraged residents to be sure to lock car doors and to not leave valuables unattended inside vehicles.
The chief said anyone with any information about the robbery can contact the Pell City Police Department at (205) 884-3334.