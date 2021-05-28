Pell City Police Department take part in Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department took a run for good cause this passed Thursday.
Officers from the department, led by Chief Paul Irwin, took a run through downtown Pell City to raise money and awareness for the Alabama Special Olympics.
Before the running started, the chief thanked both his officers and the officers from other departments that were joining them.
“It is such an honor and a pleasure to have the torch run come through Pell City,” Irwin said.
Irwin said his department was the last to have a torch run event before the pandemic and is now the first to have one as restrictions have receded.
Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run Director George Beaudry said while this year’s games have been canceled, the state has big plans for next year.
“We kind of took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic just like everyone else, but next year Alablama plans to sent over 200 athletes to Orlando Florida to participate in national games,” he said
Beaudry said the events are meant to support athletes both in local communities and around the state. “
That's why these runs that we do and the fund raising events that we are gonna start to kick off that's why they are so important,” he said.
Irwin said Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, who usually participates in the torch run, sent his condolences for missing the event. Pruitt was forced to miss the event because of obligations to his law practice.