Pell City Police Department arrest two on drug charges

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department arrested an Odenville couple last Friday in connection with drug charges.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said officers served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Isbell Road at around 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, and recovered syringes, methadone, methamphetamines, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The chief said officers also took Jacob Wilson, 39, and Ashley Glass, 25, both of Odenville, into custody, and they have been charged with drug charges. He said officers also removed two children, ages three and five from the home.
According to jail records, Wilson is charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Records show Wilson has also been charged with failure to appear on an obstruction of justice charge and escape first, though Irwin said those charges are not related to the charges from June 26. Court records show that Wilson has been charged with escape in relation to an incident that occurred on Jan. 26. They state he is charged with using a weapon while escaping the community corrections facility in Pell City. Wilson was serving time in community correction in relation to a previous conviction for obstruction of justice. Jail records show that Wilson remains in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on an $8,500 bond.
Irwin said Glass had been charged with possession of methamphetamine and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. While Glass was also taken to the county jail on Friday, records show she has since bonded out.
Irwin said his department served the warrant on orders from St. Clair County district attorney Lyle Harmon and was assisted by the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit. He said his department was involved as the case originated in Pell City.