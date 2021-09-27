Pell City Police Chief announces return of national night out event

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department has announced the return of its annual National Night Out event Oct. 5.
The third annual event will be 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Pell City Tractor Supply, Bargain Hunt and Martins.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said the event will feature bouncy houses, a dunking booth, and a climbing wall for residents to enjoy. He said the event will also feature royal sausage hot dogs and popcorn provided by Premiere Cinemas.
Irwin said this year's event also will feature a nerf gun shooting range where kids can earn stickers with displays of foam dart based marksmanship.
He said the department is happy to be able to have the event this year.
“We are getting ready to kick it off,” Irwin said. “It's going to be awesome.”
The event will also feature a drug take back as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back. L’anya Green, of the Alcohol & Drug Treatment Centers of Birmingham, said her organization will have a table set up at the event to provide resources to collect unused or expired prescription drugs in the community. She said free information and giveaways will be provided while supplies last.
The chief said the event originally began in 2018. He said this year will mark the return of the event after the department was forced to cancel last year's event because of pandemic protocols. Irwin said last year the department did plan to have the event but it ultimately was canceled because of Governor Kay Ivey’s health order at the time.
“Last year, we did a lot of planning and then we had to cancel it,” he said.
Irwin said he is glad the department is getting to bring the event back as it serves an important role in building his department's relationship with the community.
“It's important for us to build relationships with the community,” he said, adding that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Pell City Fire Department have been invited to take part in the event as well.
Irwin said that Pell City police are lucky to have a good relationship with the community already but it's important to continue to work on community outreach. He said the department will also give out information during the event about topics such as gun safety.