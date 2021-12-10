Pell City Police Chief announces resignation, will take Leeds top cop job

PELL CITY — Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin has announced that he is resigning from the Pell City Police Department after five years of service.
Irwin said Wednesday that he is leaving to take the police chief position for the city of Leeds, his hometown.
“It wasn't an easy decision,” Irwin said. "But I think the city of Pell City and the Pell City Police Department are in great standing.”
The chief said his decision comes mainly from feeling he has led Pell City’s department where it needs to be and now he wants to do the same for Leeds.
“I think with me going to Leeds I will be able to do a lot more for law enforcement,” he said. “I've done a lot here in Pell City and I wouldn't say I did it by myself, I did it with all my staff and all of the great officers that work here. There's a lot of very good officers that work here that are very smart, very dedicated and have a great love for the community and show it every day.”
Irwin said his biggest achievements during his time at Pell City relate to officer safety.
“We haven't lost an officer in the line of duty,” he said. “I believe that is my greatest accomplishment because that is the most important thing for a chief is to make sure their department is trained, highly trained, so that they can protect their lives and the lives of their fellow workers and their community.”
He said the city has also seen a decrease in violent crime and the crime rate is overall rather low.
Irwin said love for the community and real community policing have always been a key part of his approach to police work. He said there have been times in his career that he has helped stop crimes before they happened by engaging with individuals in communities he served.
“I think that interaction with law enforcement can be a positive thing.” the chief said.
Irwin said that is one reason he has always supported school resource officers. He has said on several occasions that by having early positive interactions with law enforcement, children can feel more comfortable reaching out to officers when they need help.
“There's been places that I’ve worked and when I worked extra employment when I was an officer, a lot of people feel really comfortable around me because of the relationship and being around me and having conversations,” Irwin said.
With this in mind, Irwin has pushed community programs such as Kids and Cops, National Night Out, and the Polar Plunge during his time at Pell City to help form relationships between the community and the department.
“Those are things that I really love,” Irwin said, adding that he plans to attend the department Polar Plunge on Feb. 12 even though he will no longer be with the department.
The chief's community efforts were recognized in 2019 when he was named Citizen of the Year by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Irwin has also led the department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That's been challenging but we’ve been very fortunate,” he said, adding that while some officers have gotten sick, the department has made it through the pandemic.
Early in the pandemic, he instituted steps to protect officers from the virus like dealing with reports over the phone or dealing with some calls outside of homes when possible. The Chief said these steps have not always been practical, but the department has transitioned in and out of implementing them as need arises to keep officers safe.
The chief also said, while he respects people’s personal choices, he's always been quick to encourage people to wear a mask when necessary and get vaccinated.
“I am not an anti-vaxxer at all, I believe in modern medicine,” he said. “I’m vaccinated and I’ve encouraged others, but I respect their decisions.”
Irwin began his career in law enforcement in 1994 in the south precinct of Birmingham. Before joining law enforcement he served in the United States Marine Corp as a combat engineer. The chief said it was during his time with the corp that he first decided to become a police officer.
Irwin ultimately served with the Birmingham Police Department for 23 years in various precincts before becoming a captain supervising the west precinct. He was sworn in as chief in Pell City in May of 2017. One of his first acts as chief was to realign the department's mission statement to reflect a community focused view on policing. He also founded the Pell City SWAT Team in 2018. The chief also worked to set up a gym specifically for the department at the 19th street rec center.
Pell city Manager Brian Munger said the city has been fortunate to have Irwin as its chief for the last five years. He said the chief is a consummate professional that has always emphasized making the city’s officers better.
“I think the city as a whole and our officers specifically have benefitted massively by having him here in that role,” Muenger said. “He's someone I know I and the Council have huge respect for.”
Irwin said he feels like he has been able to do some good in Pell City. He and his family live in Pell City and enjoy living there.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here with this department, with the officers that work here, we are very fortunate and we are all very close.” he said. “It was a very tough decision and I prayed about it.”
Irwin said he was approached by officers and members of the community in Leeds before seeking the position, and he feels it's where he's meant to go.
“I think I am being led by something stronger than me to go and make a difference in another department and bring them to this level or higher,” he said “I believe they have some challenges there.”
Irwin's first day at Leeds was Dec. 10. He said he plans to work at Pell City a few days a week while the city looks for and transitions to a new police chief to make sure the transition goes smoothly.