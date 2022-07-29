Pell City Police arrest woman after manslaughter indictment

The Pell City Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she was indicted for manslaughter.
In a news release the department said it arrested Kesley Yvonne Crow, 31, of Pell City on Thursday. She is charged with manslaughter. The charges are related to a motor vehicle accident that took place on Cogswell Avenue in Pell City on Jan. 6. The accident resulted in the death of 55-year-old Jimmy Wade Rich of Riverside. The release said Crow is believed to have been intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone at the time of the accident.
Former Pell City Police Lt. Don Newton said, at the time, that the accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cogswell Avenue. He said initial investigation indicated that a Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Crowe was traveling eastbound on Cogswell Avenue and crossed the center line and struck a westbound Honda Passport driven by Rich.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Rich was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. of blunt force injuries.
Newton also said Crowe was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham with non-life threatening injuries and two Juveniles were transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
According to jail records, Crow was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on Thursday and held on a $75,000 bond. She met that bond and was released from custody later that same day.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony in Alabama and is punishable if convicted with a jail sentence of two years up to 20 years.
The PCPD said it was assisted in the investigation by agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.