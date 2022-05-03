Pell City police apprehend trio believed to be responsible for string of car break-ins

The Pell City Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a string of local car break-ins.
In a news release, the PCPD announced it arrested Christian Scott, 21, of Pell City on Monday. he has been charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of theft of property second. All four charges are felonies.
The release said Scott is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
Two 16-year-old alleged male accomplices were arrested with Scott. The release said one of the teens is from Pell City while the other is from Birmingham. Both juveniles were charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. The teen from Birmingham was also charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
The release said the break-ins took place in the Mays Bend and Stemley Bridge area of Pell City between April 26 and April 27. Following the arrests, detectives recovered a stolen pistol, 18 stolen credit cards and three stolen checkbooks. The group is believed to be involved in break-ins in other counties. Detectives are sharing information with other neighboring agencies to clear similar cases.
The Lincoln Police Department also announced Tuesday that it believes Scott and the two juveniles may be connected to several vehicle break-ins that took place in that city Monday morning. The LPD said investigators are currently investigating that possible connection.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may follow. Anyone with additional information about the break-ins can contact Detective Chris Norris at 205-884-3334.