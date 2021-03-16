Pell City plans city clean up this weekend

PELL CITY — The Pell City Street Department will hold its annual Spring Clean Up this weekend March 19-21.
The department will place rollaway dumpsters at 417 19th Street South next to the Boys & Girls Club for residents to bring household items, old furniture and yard debris.
Donna Nicholson, from the street department, said the dumpsters will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. She said the dumpsters are open to residents only not business and those participating will be required to sign in. Nicholson said no household hazardous waste such as propane tanks, batteries, paint, used oils or tires will be accepted. Neither will construction materials such as demolished buildings or construction debris.
She said beyond those restrictions “pretty much anything from toilets to mattresses and everything in between,” will be accepted.
The department will also be accepting electronics during the clean-up day.