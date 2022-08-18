Pell City Planning Commission approves final plat for Pell City Square retail center

PELL CITY — The Pell City Planning Commission has approved one of the final steps before construction can begin on the new Pell City Square retail development.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the commission approved the final plat for the retail development planned for the former site of St. Vincent's St. Clair on Dr. John Haynes Drive. City Clerk Sheree Pruitt said the approval is the second to last step before the Developer Noon Pell City can start construction, with the only remaining step being approval by the city council on Monday.
The approval came unanimously except for the recusal of Commissioner Derrol Luker, who did the survey for the property and spoke on behalf of Noon Pell City during the meeting.
The only question about the plat was a change to the location of the Hobby Lobby, one of the only businesses so far confirmed to be a part of the retail center. City Attorney John Rea noticed on the plat that the Hobby Lobby had been separated into its own lot separate from the main retail center. Luker said the store had to be separated from the main center for financing purposes.
Commission Chairman Camaran Williams said he didn't feel the move to separate the store was strange, though he noted he hasn't dealt with such a big retail development often.
“Something this large I would say this is probably our first experience,” he said. “But it's not unusual to move the lot line around and things of that nature.”
Williams said he wouldn't call it a major change. City Council Representative Jason Mitcham agreed.
“The actual line didn't change,” the councilman said.
Mitcham said he feels overall the retail development is a big move for the city, and he is happy to have been able to see it from two perspectives.
“It's huge for the city,” he said. “I have seen it from both sides, from the planning commission and the council, and I am ecstatic.”
Williams said the city council and local Developer Bill Ellison need to give some credit for what they have done with this deal.
“This is, as far as I am concerned, like a once in a generation type of event similar to how the Wal-Mart development was,” he said.
Mitcham said he thought it might even be more significant than that.
“In my opinion this one kinda cemente Pell City as the financial hub of economic development in St. Clair County,” he said.
In other matter, the commission:
— Approved a conditional use home occupation permit for a estate sale business on Wadsworth Lane, a backing and candy business on Cogswell Avenue, a home office on Navajo Circle, a financial services business on Sherwood Place, and an alterations and sewing business on 1st Avenue North;
— Approved a final plat application to combine two lot on Moss Hill Lane;
— Approved a preliminary plat application on Dr. John Hayne Drive from McSweeney Brothers Investment Co., LLC;
— Continued a conditional home use permit for a heating and air business on Sunset Strip pending further review in November; and
— Approved renewing a conditional use home occupation permit for a technology company on Charter Lane SW.