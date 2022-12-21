Pell City paying more for liability insurance, council is told

Pell City will face increases in liability insurance in the coming year — as it did last year — making for a 14.5 percent cost increase over the two-year period.
For the coming year, the city of Pell City will pay $301,808 for its property and liability policies, for which it contracts with Union State Insurance to provide, for the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation.
City Manager Brian Muenger pointed out that city-owned properties have increased in value, and that other items on the liability list have added to the cost increase as well.
Muenger reported that law enforcement liability insurance has increased by 23.8 percent, and other notable increases include vehicle insurance, on account of 14 new vehicles being purchased over the same period.
City officials also made changes to two position descriptions, those of the city police and fire chiefs.
In past years, those in these positions were hired contingent upon the inclusion in their contracts that they move within 15 minutes of the City Hall to determine response time, and that this move was made within six months of employment.
That requirement will now become moving to within a 30-minute response distance for the two positions within a six-month time frame.
Muenger told the council he has not experienced that prior measures to be an effective means of ensuring presence or performance in the positions, nor did the measures serve well for recruiting new employees.
During Monday’s council session, officials also agreed to a 10-year contract franchise agreement with Brightspeed of Alabama to provide telecommunications services for the city. The city will receive 5 percent of the company’s gross revenues for the contract and it is not an exclusive contract for the company.
Brightspeed of Alabama LLC has recently completed the purchase of a former city operator, CenturyTel, in its acquisitions.
In other matters Monday, the council:
— Agreed to allow vacation of a portion of Second Avenue North in order for Pell City High School construction to proceed on the property. This was the second of two public hearings during which no one spoke against the measure:
— Appointed Darren Blakely to the Industrial Development Board for a two-year term;
— Agreed to provide its yearly allocation of $25,000 to the Center for Education and Performing Arts. Upon the recommendation of CEPA executive director Jeff Thompson, there is also a need to ensure that the newly painted gymnasium floor not be damaged by unloading equipment for various functions the space is rented for. There will be weight restrictions and other measures put in place for these rentals;
— Agreed to lease 150 square feet of unused office space on the city’s Municipal Complex building to Wes Savage for $225 per month.