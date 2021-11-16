Pell City passes tax referendum on 21 vote margin

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System has passed its five mill property tax referendum by 21 votes.
Final vote counts for the Pell City School District, which includes Riverside and several unincorporated areas in St. Clair County, was 1,469 votes in favor of the measure and 1,448 votes against.
“I’m just so grateful for the people in our school system,” Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Tuesday night.
Martin has in recent weeks been making the rounds holding town halls and talking to community groups throughout the district. During these meetings he laid out a plan for how the school would use the funds received from the millage increase.
This plan included full-time art and music teachers for all the the systems elementary schools, storm shelters at Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary School, a complete renovation of Pell City High School along with a new cafeteria and band hall, a new multi-purpose building to Duran North Jr High School and various improvements and upgrades to the system’s sports facilities.
Martin said the tax will begin to be collected during the 2022 tax year, but has previously said the system may borrow money to get projects started quickly.
“We are ready to get to work,” he said. “There are great things in store for the Pell City School System.”
Pell City Board of Education President Laurie Mize Henderson alsod expressed her excitement over the news of the referendum's passage.
“It feels so good,” she said. “I am so happy for our students.”
Henderson said she is proud of the community for taking the time and really looking at the issues in this referendum.
“They really rallied around this and took the time to research and get educated about this,” she said.
Martin said he is humbled by the support the community has shown the system and students, but recognized that the close results meant that there were still people the system needs to gain the trust of.
“I know it was close but at the same time we have some work to do,” he said. “I want to do things in such a way that even people who didn't believe in us this time will believe in us by our actions.”
Martin has pledged that the school will have progress trackers for all the referendum funded projects on the systems website and will continue to provide the systems financial information there as well.
“We are going to prove we are going to do what we said we’d do,” Henderson said on the subject.
Another issue that has been wrapped up in the referendum is representation on the school board for areas outside of Pell City limits. The district was founded in 1982 with areas of St. Clair County within its limits, but its board districts were made to match those used by the Pell City Council.
While this made sense at the time when the majority of students lived in the city limits, as demographics have shifted, county students have come to make up the majority of students in the system and do not have representatives on the school board.
The board approved a measure to begin the process of redistricting and adding two board seats over the summer, but Board Attorney Brandi Hufford said the earliest those districts and seats could be put into place is 2025.
However, Henderson said Tuesday that the board remains committed to giving equal representation to families who live in the county who she said are just as much a part of the school system as people living in Pell City.
“We are committed absolutely to formally having representation for those students on our board.” she said.