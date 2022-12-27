Pell City Parks and Recreation steps up for foster care needs

Pell City Civic Center members, Civic Center staff and many others have made the burden a little easier for children who who become part of the Department of Human Resources system without notice. These children need clothing and personal care items immediately.
Items donated in recent weeks included dental products and other toiletries of all kinds, from shampoo and conditioner, makeup, body wash, deodorant, hair brushes and diapers, wipes, socks, underwear, coats and fleece wear, hats and gloves, clothing — and the list goes on.
Monetary donations have totaled more than $1,500.
There were flannel shirts and jeans, leggings in sizes from infant to young adult, school and art items, purses, house shoes and pajamas, toys and blankets, along with books and journals.
The donated money was used to purchase additional suitcases to hold and carry the items, specific things requested by DHR staff such as the diapers and wipes, along with specific sizes of clothing for boys and girls.
All in all, the collections completely stuffed and filled five SUVs, loaded with 27 suitcases donated or purchased, five additional smaller travel cases, 38 full boxes of donations, 15 cases of diapers, and a large box of new toys for the youngsters.
This effort from Pell City Civic Center employees and supporters has been an ongoing project, after the needs were identified for children going into foster care, said Bubba Edge, director for the Pell City Parks and Recreation Department.