Pell City opens comment for proposed new name of Duran South Junior High

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has officially opened public comment on the new name for Duran South Junior High School.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board opened a thirty day comment period on the renaming of the school to The Training School Legacy Center of St. Clair County. The change would be effective when the building opens as a dedicated Pre-Kindergarten and student center at a later date. The system has not released a schedule for the conversion of Duran South but has said it plans to merge Duran South and Duran North Junior High School when the addition for Duran North is completed. The system has previously said it hopes to open that addition in Fall of 2022.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the proposed name change comes after nearly two years of discussion with The St. Clair County Training School Alumni Association.
The building that is now Duran South was previously known as St. Clair County Training School and served as the school for African-American students in St. Clair County before schools in the county were integrated in the late 1960s.
According to information provided by Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Laurie Funderburg during a meeting with the alumni group in April of 2021, Duran South began its life as the Pell City Rosenwald School. Rosenwald Schools were set up around Alabama with funds from Philanthropist Julius Rosenwald for the purpose of providing education for African-Americans. The school was later renamed St. Clair County Training School but remained segregated until 1969. After integration, the school was used for several purposes by both St. Clair County Schools and Pell City Schools after the district formed in 1982.
The proposed new name was suggested by the alumni group as a way to honor the history of the building.
Alumnus Barbara Collins, who helped organize the alumni group along with Patty Sanders, said the group had several ideas for the name but ultimately voted in favor of The Training School Legacy Center of St. Clair County.
“That is what the majority voted on,” she said, “and I submitted it to Dr. Martin like he had asked us.”
Collins said she and the other alumni appreciate being part of the process of deciding a new name for their former school.
“We appreciate Dr. Martin for allowing us to do this because so many others would not have been as gracious,” she said. “We did love St. Clair County Training School.”
Martin said he is glad the group was able to give the system a name for a facility with such great historic significance to the community.
“I do like that they are trying to honor the history of the school because, the fact is, that's a historic facility,” he said.
Martin said it was important to get the alumni involved because he and the board recognized the great significance the school held for them.
“It's a vital part of their lives and it's a vital part of this community,” he said, “and we feel like as we move forward we need to move forward as a community and our mission to help the future of this community starting with the first step into our school system.”
Martin said for the next thirty days the system will have a section up on its website to allow residents to comment on the name change. The board will look to approve the change after that period ends at its next regular meeting on Feb. 15.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved the hiring of Jenny Richey and Lacy Mills as special education clerical assistants;
— Approved resignations of Kathy Crauswell (lunchroom worker at Duran South), Lynn Tieman (bus driver) and Valerie Curtis (assistant Principal at Pell City High School);
— Approved hiring Stephanie Champion, Brianna Farris, Donna Muller, Kellie Powell, Samantha Reach, Jacob Vetters, Crystal Walker, and Morgan White as substitute teachers/substitute child nutrition program workers;
— Approved Contracts with Stacy Weaver (contract consultant), Criterion Consulting LLC (contract consulting services), Steve Mask (head football coach and athletic director), Kimberly Blanton (Psychometry services), Tamara Keith (special education clerical assistant), Micheal Mote (assistive technology specialist) and Jerica Pressley (speech language therapist);
— Approved contracts Lauren Brascho, Kyrie Word, Jeanette Harmon, Sunni Wyatt, Kristen Atwood, Gail Frey, Jennifer Baker, Renee Santiago, Daniel Cortez, Tammy Whitten, Amy Thornton, Emily Patterson, Katelynn Tinsley, Erin Danials, Shelby Franklin, Whitney Lenoir, Kaylan Mitchell, Briana Martin, Cheryl Smith, Kristi Robinson, Melanie Cornelius, Crystal Mitchell, Rebecca Dix, Kimalia Ogle, Shaley Armstrong, Hannah Lee, Patsy Lee, Jennifer Dawson, Heather McLeod, Olivia Meeks, Amy Martin, Kelsie Ramsey, Java Price, Greg Shelly and Wendy Dewberry as after school tutors;
— Approved hiring Wayne Lee to the supplemental position of junior varsity softball coach at PCHS;
— Approved leaves of absence for Emile Milam and Amy S. Smith;
— Approved the expulsion of one student from Duran North and one student from PCHS;
— Approved 1 p.m. dismissal on Feb. 17, March 10, and May 5;
— Approved Iola Roberts Elementary School field trip to the Coca Cola Space Science Center in Columbus Georgia in May and the Duran North field trip to Six Flags Over Georgia in April;
Approved account payable for the month of Dec. 2021 in the amount of $699,909.94;
— Heard from parent Steven Hodgens about a request for the board to follow its own class ranking system as laid out in school policy following the GPA of students. Martin said that Hodgens had an issue related to the way the class rankings for valedictorian and salutatorian was calculated in previous years.