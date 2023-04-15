Pell City on sleepover lawsuit: There’s no ‘legally viable’ claim against us

Hearings on motions to dismiss a civil suit filed against the Pell City Board of Education and the City of Pell City have been set in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
The suit was filed last month by the parents of a Pell City High School student who allege that their son was hazed and suffered a concussion during a school sleepover held Jan. 6 on school property and that “assault and battery” had taken place.
Circuit Judge Billy R. Weathington Jr. set hearings for the Board of Education and the City of Pell City for May 11 at 9 a.m.
Filed April 3, the motion to dismiss the city’s suit cites a lack of “unfair notice of what the city is being called upon to defend and fails to state any cognizable legal claim upon which relief can be granted in any event.”
It adds that two defendants named in the suit are not the employees of the city and a request within the suit for their termination is not a matter for the city to address, but for the school system.
The motion also includes the statement that the suit, which includes the city employees, did not allege that the employees did anything and this is in contrast to the allegation of “negligence and wantonness,” which is charged in the suit.
It continues with the statement that a “potentially hidden claim” in the suit regarding a “negligent” investigation is unclear, with “a claim which the plaintiff has not spelled out in the pleadings.”
The suit goes on to charge that as law enforcement officers, the law enforcement individuals included in the suit are entitled to immunity from individual tort liability from that arises from the performance of any discretionary function of his or her job.
In conclusion, the motion draws attention to the lack of “fair and adequate notice of what they are being called upon to defend, nor does it state any legally viable claim against any of these defendants …”
Attorneys for the Board of Education and certain employees cite “sovereign immunity” from the suit, due to all claims stemming from actions taken while in their official capacity on behalf of the board.
The motion includes a failure to state a claim of “assault and battery” against two system employees, stating that the claim doesn't apply to the defendants, in that assault and battery are intentional wrongful acts and “negligence” is not.
The civil suit asserts that school system employees were “incompetent or unable to safely hold the lock in,” and that the board of education “negligently, recklessly, carelessly and/or unskillfully hired, trained, assigned and supervised” the employees.
The motion responds, stating that “Alabama does not recognize a cause of action for a government supervisor’s negligent training or supervision of a subordinate.”
In summary, the motion states that the city does not have the standing to hire or terminate a school system employee. It also cites a claim under the law, a minor (under age 19 in Alabama) cannot “bring claims individually,” as done in the suit.
The suit names 10 individuals and/or groups as defendants in the suit, including The Pell City Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. James Martin, PCHS Principal Holly Harmon Costello, David Collins, John Gluschick, PCHS athletics director Steve Mask, school resource officers Jonathan Jenkins and Thomas Gray, The City of Pell City and five “Fictitious Defendants” who had involvement in the situation and events.
Among other requests, the suit asks that Collins and Gluschick be terminated from their positions, requests compensatory damages, punitive damages, and all costs from filing the suit including attorneys’ fees, “all special, incidental and consequential damages,” along with “such other relief as the court of jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”