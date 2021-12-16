Pell City nearing completion on Dickey Drive Widening Project

PELL CITY — Pell City is preparing to complete work on its widening of Dickey Drive.
“All the base work has been,” City Manager Brian Muenger, adding that the city has completed all of the widening, grading and put down the leveling surface for the road.
The manager said the only work that remains is adding a turning lane for the in-development Sumter Landing Subdivision and putting down the final wearing surface. The turning lane will be paid for by New Castle Homes, the developer for Sumter Landing.
Muenger said that the final wearing surface, which is the final inch or so of asphalt, will go down after the new year, with all other work wrapping up before Christmas.
Muenger said the Dickey Drive project, which worked to widen and repave the mile long road which stretches from Truss Ferry Road to Hardwick Road, was mainly to deal with safety issues stemming from its width.
Before the project started Dickey Drive was 16- to 17-feet wide, according to documents provided by the city. This would place the lanes at most at 8½-feet wide. This was less than some U.S. Department of Transportation standards which say a local road in a rural area should have lanes that are 12-feet wide for a road width of 24 feet.
Muenger said the road now meets that standard with two 12-foot travel lanes and a proper shoulder. He also said that while previously the road measured at different widths depending on location it is now uniform. Muenger said the width caused a safety issue and City Councilman Jason Mitcham said last year that it had even caused vehicles' mirrors to collide.
“I’ve never seen any accident reports on that but I have regularly seen people, including myself, have to pull off onto the shoulder of the road to allow other vehicles to pass,” the manager said.
He said the road was not in the condition the city thinks is sufficient.
“It's below what we require people to put in a subdivision,” Muenger said.
The manager said the road was simply built decades ago and was not up to standards now necessary.
“The area was unincorporated and undeveloped.” he said, adding that Seddon Farm was not built till 2001.
Another piece of work the city has done is a redesign of the intersection of Hardwick Road, Hardwick Lane and Dickey. Muenger said that previously Hardwick Lane and Dicky Drive came out onto Hardwick Road at the same place, forming an intersection that looked vaguely like the letter “K.” He said this was not intuitive and could cause issues as traffic increases in the area.
Muenger said the city was able to work with a nearby homeowner to buy property in order to change Hardwick Lane to instead end on Dickey with Dickey then ending on Hardwick Road. he said since the city was already doing work it made sense to fix problems they saw.
“We could have just paved the road, we could have just widened the road,” Muenger said, “but in the course of doing it and looking at what is needed in the future, this was a chance to also address something that was really fundamental. Noone would ever design a road like this.”
Muenger said he feels the importance of the DIckey Drive Project being that it's a good first run work that several roads in Pell City will need as the city grows. He said Dickey is a mile long which makes it easy to scale up.
“I’m very happy with the design we arrived at with this project,” Muenger said.
At the same time, he said it's also a project that has a positive impact on resident’s daily life, their commute and taking their kids to school.
“It's the kind of project the council wants to be doing,” he said