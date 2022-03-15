Pell City native Tristen Gressett heading to Hollywood after American Idol audition

PELL CITY — When CEPA Director Jeff Thompson introduced Tristen Grissett for a solo performance at the Spotlight Awards in February, he said, “If you haven't heard Tristen Gressett’s name yet, you will soon.”
The nation got its chance this weekend to enjoy his talent when he appeared on "American Idol" for an audition.
Gressett led his audition with a high energy rendition of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan seemed impressed but asked that Gressett bring his energy down.
“You’re amazingly talented; you’re just overusing every talent that you have,” Bryan said to Gressett.
The judges then coached him into doing a more dialed back rendition of “Colors” by the Black Pumas. After the second song, Bryan said that the judges may have some work to do but it could be worth it. Richie seemed to agree.
“You’ve got it squeezing out the sides, but if you can just take a little coaching,” Richie said to Gressett. “Now let me tell you what you have, you have some real substance, man.”
Ultimately, the three judges decided to give Gressett his golden ticket, allowing him to move on to the Hollywood week portion of the competition.
According to former Pell City Theater Teacher Ginger McCurry, the energy Gressett led with in his audition is something he's shown for a long time.
“He's got a crowd appeal,” she said. “He's very over the top, but he can dial it back.”
McCurry said Gressett started participating in drama at school in eighth grade and since then had participated in theater and worked on music.
“I think he got the bug,” she said.
McCurry said Gressett has always been the kind of person that does whatever they set their mind to. She said on two separate occasions Grissett came into class saying he wanted to learn how to play piano and how to roller skate and after being given the tools to do so, set about it without asking for help again. McCurry said he also often played music in class and is multi-talented.
“He can do it all,” she said. “Anything he sets his mind on he can do.”
Acting Pell City High School Principal Richard Garris said he couldn’t be prouder of Gressett, who also went to Duran North while Garris was principal there.
Garris recalls a time when Gressett and some friends were playing music in the parking lot at Pell City Walmart and saw him walking out. He said Gressett simply came up to Garris and performed.
“He's a really good guy, and he's really talented,” the principal said. “I think a lot of him.”
Thompson said Gressett has also made great contributions to CEPA’s Spotlight Program, even winning the award for biggest ham at this year’s Spotlight awards for his performance in “High School Musical.”
“He's been a part of the spotlight program since the beginning,” he said. “He’s constantly been a lead in what he has done.”
Thompson said Gressett is a great talent and he hopes he can go the distance. He said Gressett is also interested in helping foster local talent in Pell City.
Thompson said he and Gressett are working to create a showcase of local music talent at CEPA sometime this summer as a way to help promote the local music scene in St. Clair County. He said fostering that scene is as important to Gressett as it has been for CEPA.
“I don’t think he's gonna forget the people around here,” Thompson said.
He said Gressett’s drive to help work on the showcase is a big help for CEPA, who has always tried to help promote music in St. Clair County.
“He’s a really good kid,” Thompson said, “and he cares about this community.”