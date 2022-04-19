Pell City native Tristen Gressett cinches spot in American Idol's Top 14

PELL CITY — Pell City native Tristen Gressett has made it into American Idol’s top 14.
On Monday’s episode of the television show, Gressett was selected as one of the 14 contestants to survive until next week. On Sunday's show, he advanced to the top 20.
Gressett was the last contestant to join the top 14 on Monday, as he was one of the 10 contestants competing for one of the four judge-determined spots in the next phase of the competition.
Before his performance Monday, Idol host Ryan Seacrest told Gressett he was “singing for his life.” Gressett seemed to understand what he meant as he gave a high-energy performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravits.
The situation is one that Gressett has shown some familiarity with. In an interview with the Daily Home last month, he described his initial audition in front of Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie in much the same way.
“I was just singing for my life,” he said.
His first time singing for his life got him on the show, and it seemed the second kept him on.
“When we first met you, you scared us but now we are going your way Tristen,” Perry said when announcing Gressett’s spot in the top 14.
He similarly impressed Sunday with a rendition of “Sacrifice” by The Weekend.
Bryan was met with boos from the crowd when he said the song may have put Gressett in a box vocally, though he seemed largely positive about the performance.
Perry and Ritchie on the other hand focused on praise on Sunday.
“I can't keep my eyes off of you,” Ritchie said. “I don’t know what you are going to do next. The dynamics of your presentation is incredible. I love what you are doing.”