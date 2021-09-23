Pell City native named special agent in charge of Mississippi FBI field office

Pell City native Jermicha Fomby has been named special agent in charge for the FBI’s Jackson, Miss., field office.
Fomby is a graduate of Pell City High School, though he says he attended kindergarten and one year of middle school in Lincoln. He joined the U.S. Army at 17 and received an ROTC scholarship to Miles College in Birmingham where he received his bachelor's degree. Fomby also holds a master’s in organizational management from Tusculum College in Greenville, Tenn., and master’s in education from Seton Hall University in East Orange, N.J.
Fomby said he is proud of where he comes from and is always sure to tell people, but his path started with a common theme among people from small towns, getting out.
“Everywhere I go, if someone asks me where I am from I tell them I am from P-E-L-L City, I want to make sure they can spell it, know it, understand it,” he said, “but at 17 years old all I saw was my way to get out of Pell City.”
Fomby said at the time he didn’t recognize the foundation that he had instilled in him so he used the Army to find his way.
“Historically, during that time, because people with very similar situations to that which I described always chose the military as an opportunity and a way to find their way,” he said. “So I followed in the footsteps of those who came before me.”
Fomby said going down this path, which he didn’t really have a road map for, led to blessing and people that led him on the path he ended up on. He said he also learned important lessons from his grandparents who raised him.
He said he especially learned several lessons, both spoken and unspoken from his grandmother.
Fomby said his grandmother was born in 1918. She was an educator with a masters degree and served as a middle school principal in St. Clair County before schools in the county were integrated. After integration however, he said his grandmother was not allowed to supervise white teachers and moved to teaching first grade.
“She was not allowed to do what she had been trained to do and taught first grade,” he said, “but she did it with pride.”
Fomby said his grandparents also worked locally for civil rights. He said watching their example taught him lessons about how he should live his life even if they weren't sitting down and explaining them to him.
“The foundation of it is that you do what needs to be done for people, you do it for the right reason not the accolades,” Fomby said. “When you do those things then those things that we term success will come.”
He said that lesson was the core development for his path in life, a path that eventually led him to the FBI which he had worked with for 18 years.
Fomby said he is happy to be at this point in his career.
“Simply said, it feels good” he said, noting over the phone that he was smiling. “I am sitting where I said I wanted to be when I was a new agent and another part of that is now it's my turn to do what I want other people to do. I don't take that lightly.”
Fomby said his job as SAC requires that he lead and support the wide variety of specialists and agents, but also being a leader in the community. He said the FBI has historically done its job professionally and quietly but often from behind the scenes.
“We can still do it with the same vigor, same level of expertise and do that which others cannot do, but we don’t have to do it unseen,” Fomby said.
He is not a stranger to community outreach either. Earlier this month FBI Director Christopher Wray met in Huntsville with 32 leaders at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including president Bobbie Knight of Fomby’s alma mater Miles College, to launch the Beacon Project which seeks to foster a long lasting relationship with underrepresented communities and the FBI. Fomby was program lead on developing the program and he continues to work on the project as SAC
“I am tasked with achieving the directors objectives with that,” he said. “So I have a direct focus of engaging with my Historically Black Colleges here, also dealing with a focus on recruiting a community outreach, and then we are also doing that with all the other communities.”
Fomby said the idea is for the FBI to have a unique and thoughtful approach to communicate with all underserved communities in order to help the bureau better reflect and serve them. He said it is important to demystify the FBI and show communities that they are present and accessible.
“When you are present, you’re visible and you’re accessible. That brings an additional level of trust and that is necessary to the community.”