Pell City native inducted into UA Mortar Board

Pell City native Margaret Seay has been inducted into Mortar Board honor society at the University of Alabama.
According to a news release, Seay was inducted into the university's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9 at Foster Auditorium.
The release said Mortar Board is a premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It said the University of Alabama's Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation. Only a select few students on each campus are invited to join this esteemed society.
Mortar Board members are presented with the opportunity to join a diverse group of students from vastly different disciplines and interests.