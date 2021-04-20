Pell City native elected JSU SGA President

PELL CITY — Pell City native Brooke Robinson has been elected to serve as the president of Jacksonville State University’s Student Government Association.
Robinson is a lifelong resident of Pell City and was elected to the position last week, though she said it's still sinking at the moment.
“It feels so weird,” she said, adding that she had explained to a friend that she simply doesn’t feel any different.
Robinson is set to begin her senior year at JSU, she is working toward a major in communications, with a concentration in public relations, and a dual minor in english and marketing. She has been active on campus for much of her time at the university taking part in Freshman Forum, serving as a JSU Ambassador and previously serving as the SGA Vice President of PR. She is also active in several other organizations on campus such as: Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, Zeta Phi Eta professional fraternity, the Public Relations Student Society of America and several more.
She is the daughter of Pell City residents Jackie and Charlie Robinson. Her father and her brother Chase Robinson are both JSU alumni. Chase Robinson played baseball at JSU, including for the program's 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championship squad.
Robinson began her education in Pell City’s Coosa Valley Elementary and graduated from Pell City High School, but said taking part in SGA was something she never really thought about until she was at JSU.
“It's still weird how it all happened,” Robinson said.
She said during her sophomore year she became close to the members of SGA at the time. One of them, 2019-2020 SGA President Ulises Herrera was also a close friend and a member of her fraternity. She said through her relationship with Herrera and others she learned the importance of what the SGA does and eventually ran for VP of PR and now President. Robinson said while she didn't see this path initially its led to a lot of opportunities including practical job experience.
“I would never be able to give anything back to SGA because they have given me so much,” she said.
Robinson said the job of the SGA president is an important one that helps give a voice to students in the administration of the university. She said her new duties include sitting on several committees and speaking to university administration and the board of trustees about relevant issues.
She said the position is being the one in 9,000 students who represents the rest. Robinson said really she's just honored to have that opportunity to have that opportunity and to have the trust of other students.
“I'm just honored to be that one out of 9,000 students,” she said. “I’m really excited for the future.”
At the same time she feels the opportunity is also building her up for something even bigger down the road.
“I think this is a stepping stone to my big bang,” Robinson said. “I think everything you do in your life leads you down a path.”