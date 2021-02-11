Pell City native credits hometown as he serves in Tuberville's senate office

PELL CITY — A Pell City native is serving in Sen. Tommy Tuberville's senate office, and he credits his hometown for helping instill the perspective and values that he says serve him well today.
Emory Cox, 25, of Pell City has been named the financial policy advisor for the senator’s office. Cox, the son of Annette Cox and the late Ray Cox of Pell City, began his new job Jan. 21.
Cox said he has always felt drawn to public service and feels blessed to be able to pursue that drive on a national level.
“Being raised in Pell City gave me a deep love and appreciation for our state and country,” Cox said. “Growing up in a community like ours instills the critical values of faith, duty, and hard work.”
Cox attended school in Pell City until middle school before spending high school at the Altamont School, a college preparatory school in Birmingham. He then attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., where he graduated summa cum laude.
He said he has also been blessed by supportive parents and many local mentors who always pushed him forward on his path and held him accountable.
With that push, Cox has worked as a staffer in the Office of Presidential Personnel, the White House component responsible for staffing executive branch agencies with political appointees. He most recently served as associate director of the White House National Economic Council, a position he was appointed to by former President Donald Trump.
Cox said he enjoyed his time working at the White House. He said he worked on several important issues such as student loan forgiveness for wounded and disabled veterans and the implementation of COVID-19 relief legislation.
Cox said while his new role is legislative, not executive, his new advisor role will allow him to have a bigger impact on Alabama however.
“The policy issues that I will cover for Senator Tuberville will be very similar to those that I worked on in the executive branch, but there will be a greater focus on helping my home state, which is an opportunity I am especially excited about,” he said.
He said in his new role he will be to help prepare Tuberville for hearings and votes on matters related to financial policy. Cox said for this role he will draw on his experience on matters such as housing finance, retirement security, financial and securities regulation, tax and spending policy, and COVID-19 economic relief.
Most of all Cox said he is happy to be on the senator’s team.
“I am incredibly honored Senator Tuberville asked me to join his staff,” he said. “He is going to have a tremendous impact on Alabama and the nation, and I am thrilled to be a part of his team.”