Pell City Native advances to next road of The Voice

PELL CITY — Pell native Berritt Haynes has made it to the next round of NBC’s "The Voice."
This week, the 19-year-old made it through the “battles” round while singing a dueling duet of Coldpay’s “Yellow” with Kaitlyn Velez of New York. He will now move on to the “knockout” round of the show.
Haynes said he has had a blast on the show so far and is excited to move on to the next round.
“There's not a whole lot of words that describe how thankful I am to even have this opportunity and to be able to pursue my dreams,” he said.
Haynes said he is especially thankful to his coach, country music star Blake Shelton, for all the help he has given him so far.
“I really appreciate Blake for believing in me and giving me a chance to move to the next road to hopefully stay in this competition,” he said.
Haynes said one of the biggest thing’s Shelton has been working with him on is simply smiling on stage.
“Most of the time when I get on a stage I get in this zone where I just have no facial expressions,” he said. “I guess because I am so concentrated on the task at hand and I am just so into what I am doing.”
Hayne said Shelton was always nice about it, but was quick to point out his serious expression and encourage him to work on it.
“What he would say is, 'Berritt, dude I need you to smile. I need you to at least act like you are having fun,'” he said, adding that Shelton often said he looked scared on stage, even when he wasn't.
Haynes said that Shelton also worked with him on singing higher parts of songs with a strong and supported sound. He said specifically “Yellow” was a real challenge in this way and was something he had to work on.
“That was a big task for me for that song, to be able to go up into my falsetto voice,” Haynes said. “I really had to work really hard and it was very uncomfortable for a while.”
While he has had his mind focused on the competition Hayens said the show has also led to a big uptick in his profile back home in Pell City.
“It does help get gigs. It does help get your name out there,” he said. “In our little town, I have yet to go somewhere and people not know who I am.”
Haynes said he's already agreed to sing at Pell City’s annual Christmas tree lighting festival, for instance.
“I told them that I would sing for that,” he said. “This will always be my hometown.”
Haynes said he definitely felt the love coming from his hometown throughout the whole process as well.
“I feel like if I had lost in the battles I feel like Pell City would still be just as proud of me as if I’d won it,” he said, adding that a lot of people have been annoyed with only short clips of his performances being posted to social media.
“They like to see somebody from their hometown on a big stage.”
Those interested in seeing Haynes as he moves to the next round of the show can catch "The Voice" on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WVTM-13.