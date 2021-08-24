Pell City Museum hosts work day

PELL CITY — The Museum of Pell City hosted a work day Saturday to begin getting its exhibits together.
Members of the museum’s board of directors and local volunteers came together to start assembling the museum's exhibits. Board Member Carol Pappas said the goal of the work day was to assemble the copy of “Making of Alabama” state bicentennial exhibit that will be one of the two exhibits the museum will present when it opens.
“That will give us more of an idea or a headstart on the placement of the two exhibits to complement each other,” Pappas said.
The other exhibit is the more locally focused “Way We Worked” exhibit that was originally developed in 2014 for display along with a traveling Smithsonian exhibit.
Pappas said while the museum does have a basic design plan in place they also want to be sure they are able to add to these exhibits as they go along.
She said another big issue is making sure the exhibits, which have been sitting in storage until recently, are still in good shape.
Looking over each exhibit, Pappas said both are organized by time periods with the main difference being what is covered in each exhibit. She said the “Way We Worked” looks at Pell City from its founding.
“This starts with Sumter Cogswell coming in on the train and founding the town twice and tells that story,” Pappas said, flipping through the big wooden narrative boards which sat on their side Saturday morning. “Then a major portion deals with the Avondale Mills and how people built a life around Avondale Mills.”
She said the exhibit also looks at things like the development of downtown and other various topics. Pappas said that each piece of the exhibit also has a kiosk which originally had a flip book that had even more information related to each narrative board. She said the museum is currently looking at if they want to continue using the flip books or use something more interactive. Pappas said one of the goals of the museum board is to enhance both exhibits.
“We are going to enhance this and we are going to enhance the state exhibit too,” she said.
Pappas specifically said the state exhibit uses interactive tablets for much of its content, but lacks the big narrative boards that hit the high points. She said the museum wants to address that so people can better enjoy the exhibit.
“People when they go to a museum generally want to hit the high points so we are gonna find a way to do that,” Pappas said. “Even if they can only spend 20 minutes here they are going to get a great overview of what it's all about.”
The work getting the exhibits together drew several people Saturday morning including Pell City Manager Brian Muenger and City Attorney John Rea who brought along three of his children.
Muenger said he and Rea came to help in a personal capacity, not necessarily representing the city, and that several Pell City Rotary Club members had planned to help out.
He said the effort to get the museum up and running is city supported but has really been a chance for the community to come together much like it did when setting up the “Way We Worked” exhibit.
Muenger said the city does feel having the museum will be an asset to residents and will work well in the municipal complex. He said this location will allow it to have synergy with the historical and genealogical materials offered at the Pell City Library which is located directly below the museum's future location.
Ultimately, with help from the community, the work day made great strides at setting up the bicentennial exhibit. Pappas said she and the board hope to have the museum open by the first of next year.