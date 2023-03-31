Pell City moving forward with capital budget plans

There’s a new fire station, a plan to move the police department into larger and updated headquarters, and a step toward the city operating its own ambulance service on the horizon for Pell City.
These are a few of the big projects in the works and planning stages, already a part of the city’s plan to meet growing needs for services and projects for its various departments.
“We need them to have what they need to do their jobs,” said Council President Jud Alverson. “And we’re expecting continued growth in revenue.”
Financial provisions for the projects are included in the city’s current 2022-2023 Capital Budget, created to reflect the expenses of added services, equipment and structures that fall into the category of capital outlay. These projects aren’t included in the city’s operating budget, which includes existing expenses for city operations.
Plans for the Pell City Fire Department include land acquisition for relocating Station No. 2, which is located behind the Civic Center and beside the city’s athletics complex.
The amount for purchase of the land and the location isn’t yet determined, but during Monday’s City Council meeting, Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said there has been an active search for a suitable location in progress.
Meanwhile, it has become clear to the council that the Police Department staff and its operational needs have surpassed the capacity of the space now being used in the bottom floor of Pell City City Hall. There are now 44 officers in the department, along with administrative staff, and the current space offers approximately 4,000 square feet for police operations.
The capital budget includes $231,351 for an architectural study to determine the course of renovating the former Boys and Girls Club building on 19th Street and possibilities of adding to the building to increase the approximately 5,000 square feet of the building.
The Police Department is also in a crunch for adding police vehicles to the department; 12 Chevrolet Tahoes are part of the capital budget, with four of the 12 being requested before prices increase next year.
Police Chief Clay Morris told the council he has researched the market cost, and determined that the Tahoes would likely increase by $10,000 in the near future.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is approved for construction of pickleball courts on property owned on 19th Street.
Costs identified in the capital budget include $46,000 for developing the courts and necessary equipment, $43,000 for asphalt, $54,000 for fencing,$18,500 for the costs of lights and required electrical work with $5,000 set aside for items such as paint and other materials necessary for completion of the facility.
Video security for the Lakeside Park area entails a proposed expenditure of $14,500 for cameras for the splash pad facility, $19,290 for a wireless network for the area and $49,100 for a multi-site camera system for the park.
Street Department director Greg Gossett spoke to the council, and stated the need to continue plans for the purchase of a street sweeper, especially for the purposes of keeping drainage areas clear and for clearing streets after weather related events.
The budget reflects $310,000 included to buy a 2023 Freightliner M2-106 truck with the sweeper.
The street department capital items also include paving Dr. John Haynes Drive, Bunt Drive and Jeanne Pruet Drive with a cost of $400,000.
The total for all departmental requests is $5,942,997.
In other matters Monday, the council approved rezoning property located at 923 Cogswell Avenue from an Office Business District to Low Density Residential.
The council also received an update from Mike Ligouri with Hargray on the ongoing broadband upgrade for services. Ligouri said the upgrade has been five months behind schedule and there have been supply chain delays, but the process will be done in phases with customers being notified of the timing for the service to arrive.
Monday’s meeting also included approval for T-Mobile to add a microwave antenna to an existing 243 foot tower located at 474 Walkers Crossing Road.