Pell City Mayor honors youth of the year Coral Church

PELL CITY — During Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Bill Pruitt took time to honor resident Coral Church, who was recently named 2022 Central Alabama’s Red Diamond Youth of the Year.
Pruitt presented a proclamation honoring Church who was given the award by the Boys and Girl Club of Central Alabama in February.
“Now as most people know, council meetings can be extremely boring, but we are not going to miss an opportunity to brag on one of our own,” Pruitt said as he asked Church to join him for the presentation.
Pruitt said Church, a junior at Pell City High School, maintains a 4.47 grade point average and is currently ranked seventh in her class. He said she is also a member of the Pell City Dance Line, vice president of Student Government Association and a member of the English and Spanish national honors societies.
Church has been a member of the Pell City Boys and Girls club for eight years and was selected as Youth of the Year among five candidates.
According to a news release from the BGCC, the Red Diamond Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. The organization has been giving out the award for 53 years.
By becoming this year’s Youth of the Year, Church will receive a $3,000 scholarship courtesy of the BGCCA and a $3,000 college scholarship courtesy of the George V. Daniels Scholarship. She will go on to contend for the State of Alabama Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America. She plans to use these scholarships to attend Jacksonville State University.
If Church is named the Alabama Youth of the Year, she will then contend for the title of Southeast Regional Youth of the Year who will receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Six finalists will advance to the National Youth of the Year event in Los Angeles in September 2022, to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla.
BGCCA President and CEO Leisa Smith also congratulated Church for receiving the award.
“Coral is an exceptional teen and leader,” Smith said. “Teens like Coral are deserving of this recognition because of the commitment shown to themselves, their clubs and their community. We are so proud of Coral, and BGCCA is looking forward to supporting her on the journey.”
In other matters, Monday, the council:
— Approved the 2022 Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report;
— Approved purchasing a gear reducer for the Wastewater Treatment plant from Evoqua Water Technologies for $59,500
— Approved a user agreement with Logan Martin Lakefest and Boat Show. The agreement will allow Lakefest to use the Splash pad as part of the event and use the Pell City Civic Center as a hospitality area for headliner Tyler Farr;
— Approved the Chamber of Commerce special events for 2022. The Hometown Block Party will be June 4 and the Christmas Parade will be December 8;
— Approved a $60,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to help fund the city’s body worn camera program;
— Approved a list of city maintained streets;
— Approved the city’s 2022 capital improvement budget in the amount of $5,408,612.08; and
— Approve authorizing a new bank account with Valley National Bank and authorizing signatories for that account.