Pell City man pleads guilty to capital murder charges in connection with 2018 shooting

PELL CITY — A Pell City man has pled guilty to two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting of two people in 2018.
Kevin McCrory, 45, of Pell City was accused of the fatal shooting of Logan Lambert and Hope Trapp, both 20, at the Cook Springs Walking Track on June 9, 2018.
McCrory entered the plea Tuesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington. Judge asked McCrory if he understood the plea would waive his right to a trial by a jury of his peers, which McCrory said he did.
Weathington also asked if McCrory was pleading guilty because he was guilty, to which he said he was.
Assistant District Attorney Carol Boone said in court that the prosecution had expected evidence to show that McCrory had caused the deaths of both Lambert and Trapp by shooting them with a firearm.
Weathington set a sentencing hearing in the case for Oct. 24, though he said life imprisonment without a possibility of parole would likely be the sentence imposed.
St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the plea agreement with McCrory sets the sentence to life imprisonment but since the case involves capital murder charges, a senetencing hearing is required in the case.
“With a capital murder case there are only two sentences its either death or life without the possibility of parole,” Harmon said. “So we know what the sentence is going to be, however, there are technical requirements that require a sentencing hearing in this type of case.”
He said the hearing will also allow Weathington to look over any victim impact statements the Lambert or Trapp families decide to submit to the court concerning the loss of their loved ones.
Harmon said a guilty plea in a capital case is a unique situation but not an unusual one. He said the plea agreement was done only after consultation with the victims’ families.
“After meeting with the families of Logan Lambert and Hope Trapp and discussing the offer of the defendant to plead guilty if his life was spared, we took into consideration both families' positions,'' Harmon said, “and, along with them, feel that justice can be served with Kevin McCrory spending the rest of his natural born life in prison.”
The DA said, despite knowing the likely sentence, that it would not be imposed until the sentencing hearing.
Harmon thanked Boone for her hard work and dedication in preparing the case for trial. He also thanked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the case, which he said made the outcome of the case possible.
Harmon said he and his staff hope the plea brings some sense of peace to the families of Lambert and Trapp, even if it can never repair the loss they have suffered.